SUTTONS BAY — Jake Murphy completed a 20-yard pass with a casual aside.
“That was a beauty,” he said.
You could hear him just fine, the receiver made it to the right place and the football made it to his hands as it should.
Everyone involved with the play at Suttons Bay High School was doing something beyond what's recommended by the Michigan High School Athletic Association, however.
Practicing in masks.
They had modified helmets on the side of the field, all with clear face shields covering the eyes and mouth, and it was as much of a socially distant practice that one could have.
“Put your mask up,” shouts coach Garrick Opie to player not in drills, hopeful for an 8-man season despite national concern over fall football to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“It’s (8-man) kind of built for COVID,” Opie said. “You have less kids, you have more space on the field, you have more opportunity to socially distance, keep guys safe and pay attention to each of them. With a 75 kid program it’s a different story, I’d say.”
Suttons Bay, with six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the 49682 zip code according to the Benzie Leelanau District Health Department, was taking mitigation efforts as seriously as one could have taken them.
The players walked back to their cars parked off the side of the practice field to drink water. Most noticeably, every player and every coach wore a mask at nearly all points of the practice. Not unique for the state of Michigan, but a sign of how eight-man programs like the Norseman have a leg up on social distancing in the coronavirus pandemic.
The Suttons Bay 8-man football team is sending a message to the nation’s response to mask mandates in public spaces. You can workout in them without a problem.
“I think being out here playing football definitely outweighs the fact that we have to be wearing masks,” senior Nate Devol said.
Devol joins Murphy in the mix for the starting quarterback spot, with Devol entering the season recovered from a lower body injury he suffered during the last regular season game of 2019. He'd watch from the sidelines as the Norseman went on to take a trip to the Superior Dome.
“I saw what all the seniors last year got to accomplish, and I just wanted that really bad,” Devol said. “I don't think a day has gone by where I haven't really thought about playing football again.
“I just feel like it also opened my eyes to you never know when your last play is gonna be. You just got to play every play like it's your last and go super hard.”
The Norseman graduated five starters from their state runner-up season in 2019. Among them, All-State quarterback and safety Bryce Opie.
“We have reloaded with an undefeated team,” Garrick Opie said. “We've got a lot of strength and speed, and we're very fortunate to have that in our program.”
Suttons Bay hosts Mio AuSable in Week One.
