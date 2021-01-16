BRIGHTON — They’ll have to settle for runner-up again.
A year after dropping a hard-fought contest to Colon in the championship game, Suttons Bay (10-1) came up short in the Division 1 8-player finals once again on Saturday. This time the Norsemen were out-gunned in a 47-0 loss to top-ranked Adrian Lenawee Christian (11-0), in a game held at the Legacy Center in Brighton.
“Plain and simple, they really had a lot of talent on the team,” Suttons Bay head coach Garrick Opie said of Lenawee. “They did a fantastic job and all the credit to them. I’m very proud of our team for an outstanding season. Of course this is a very tough loss, we don’t want to go out this way but the special season that it has been. It is a privilege to be here so we are going to take that with us and be extremely happy about it.”
The Norsemen’s return to the field came more than two months after their previous contest that was a regional championship victory over Gaylord St. Mary on Nov. 13. Even after the playoffs were permitted to resume earlier this month, Suttons Bay was unable to play last weekend when semi-final opponent Inland Lakes was forced to forfeit due to COVID-19 issues on the team.
“We hadn’t played in two months, but it was just refreshing to come back out,” junior running back Hugh Periard said. “They were a talented team. They were quick to the ball and we hadn’t seen anything like it. I just feel for the seniors, it sucks. We thought we were going to pull it off but we came up short. We want to win it next year for sure.”
The Norsemen had no answer for the Cougars, who were playing their first season of 8-man football. Lenawee’s all-state do-it-all offensive weapon Jameson Chesser gashed the Norsemen for three touchdowns, two on short receptions in the first half that he turned into electric runs down the field and another in the third quarter on a 22-yard touchdown run that were the final points of the night.
Lenawee’s defense proved to be tough as well, as they held Suttons Bay to just 52 yards of total offense. The Norsemen only reached the Lenawee side of the 50-yard line once, on a fourth quarter fumble recovery and return by Michael Wittman that gave them the ball on the 38.
Suttons Bay quarterback Nate Devol, faced heavy pressure all night, and on the next play was sacked for a 16-yard loss. The loss ended perhaps their best scoring chance of the night.
“They closed out the ball extremely well,” Opie said. “They are fast, athletic and did a great job and my hats off to them. I think we have some phenomenal athletes but they played extremely well. I can’t say much more, they were a great team and it was a privilege to play them and to be a part of this and play in the finals for a second year in a row.”
Suttons Bay forced a Lenawee punt on its opening possession of the game. However, when the Norsemen attempted to punt the ball away deep in its own end, the Cougars broke through the line to block the kick, giving them a first-and-goal at the nine.
Lenawee turned that possession into points three plays later, on a one-yard keeper by quarterback Landon Gallant.
Suttons Bay was unable to pick up a first down on its next series, forcing another punt deep in its own end. Lenawee returned this kick 36 yards for a touchdown, giving it a 12-0 lead with 5:15 to play in the first.
In the third, the Cougars had Chesser haul in touchdown receptions of 57 and 22 yards from Gallant to put it 33-0 at the half, and Clay Ayers had a five yard reception early in the third, before Chesser’s final touchdown, a 22-yard run closed out the scoring with 2:17 to go in the quarter.
“I don’t know if there was a turning point, I can’t think of one specific play,” Opie said. “I think they did really well and took away many of our looks.”
Steven Bolger managed to run for 44 yards on seven carries, most of which came in the second half when the game was in hand. Shawn Bramer was able to add 39 yards on eight carries and Hugh Periard added 31 yards on the ground.
Devol was 2-for-14 passing, for 17 yards and was sacked seven times amidst heavy pressure each time he dropped back for a pass.
Periard also led the defense with eight tackles, Michael Wittman had seven and Cameron Alberts added four.
For Opie and the Norsemen the loss didn’t take away from what was a special, if not unusual season.
“(The kids) have been absolutely phenomenal, I have heard zero complaints from day one,” he said. “Winning is great, but if we can leave with positive memories of football and in life then I am a happy man. I wish it were a better memory, I wish it weren’t 47-0 but like I have said before, there is many ways to win and I feel like we won a great deal in many ways and it’s not just about the scoreboard tonight.”