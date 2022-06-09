TRAVERSE CITY — Brendan Summerhill had a couple pretty good reasons to take a short break from the Traverse City Pit Spitters.
The highly-recruited outfielder played the team’s first four games, hitting .250 with an RBI. Then he went back home for his senior prom and a pair of Major League Baseball draft evaluations.
He came back in time for Wednesday’s game against the Kalamazoo Growlers, marking the first time he and his older brother Colin were on the same baseball roster.
“I’m absolutely ecstatic about it,” said Brendan Summerhill, 18. “Now that it’s about to happen for the first time, it’s unreal. The anticipation has really been there.”
Colin played the first 20 games of last season in Traverse City on a temporary contract.
He committed early on to playing in the Cherry Capital again this season, and it didn’t take much convincing to get Brendan to come along.
“He wanted to come here as soon as he saw me on opening day here last year,” said Colin Summerhill, 20.
One of the two played in each of the Pit Spitters’ first eight games, but never at the same time. The first time that could happen was Wednesday’s day game at home against Kalamazoo.
Colin Summerhill plays catcher at Troy University, but he also sees time at first base. A junior college All-American as a freshman, Colin hit two home runs and drove in five in 22 games at Troy this spring.
Brendan Summerhill initially committed to play at Kentucky, but heh changed to the University of Arizona when he starts college next fall. Maybe that’s an “if he starts college next fall.”
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound center fielder is projected to get picked in this year’s July 17-19 draft in Los Angeles. While away from the Spitters over the weekend, he had workouts for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs.
“Once he gets older and more mature, he’ll be really dangerous,” Colin said of his younger brother. “He’s got all the tools.”
That’s the scouting report on one of the top recruits in the country. He played catcher as a freshman and missed his sophomore campaign because of the pandemic, but make the switch to the outfield in that time, which showed off his speed more.
Now the two become the first pair of siblings to play for the Pit Spitters, and they also get to be teammates for the first time on a regular basis. (They’d occasionally play on each other’s travel teams as replacement players.)
“It’s unbelievable that we’ve created this opportunity for ourselves,” Brendan said. “But to do it together is great. Colin has always been the big brother role model.”
They even have the same Traverse City host family, the Scamehorns.
Colin (6-2, 205) saw his senior season fade away with the COVID-19 pandemic, but he landed at Triton College for the 2021 season, where he produced a second-team All-America season for Division 1 junior colleges. He hit .468 with nine home runs, 45 RBI, 41 runs and 22 steals.
The jump to college without a senior campaign under his belt didn’t seem to matter. He went 3-for-4 with a double, triple, home run and four RBI in his college debut.
Colin attended Loyola Academy, a private school in Illinois.
Brendan almost went there, too, but was accepted into Whitney Young High School, a public magnet school in Chicago.
They live a mile away from Wrigley Field, and their father, Michael, played baseball at Ohio State.
If COVID hadn’t reared its ugly head in 2020, the siblings’ teams were slated to play each other to start the season.
Going to different high schools actually helped them bond and become closer, said the brothers who both refer to the other as Bink, a bulldog character from the children’s animated show “Arthur.”
“My brother is a super talented kid and is probably going to get drafted,” Colin said. “He’s an amazing kid and does everything the right way. I want the absolute best success for him, and he wants the same for me. That’s why we’re so close.”
Brendan was runner-up for the Illinois high school Player of the Year, coming in one spot behind possible first-round pick Owen Murphy, a Notre Dame commit. He hit .541 with 10 home runs, 11 doubles, four triples, 32 steals and 46 RBIs in 32 games, earning back-to-back conference MVP honors.
Colin has four hits and two RBIs in his last 13 at-bats, including a solo home run in Monday’s loss to Kalamazoo.
Both played hockey growing up, although Brendan gave up being a goalie just before high school to concentrate on baseball. Colin kept with it and put up 50 points (22 goals, 28 assists) in four years at right wing.
His freshman season, they played in the state hockey championship game, with the baseball season opener the next day.
“It’s unbelievable that we’ve created this opportunity for ourselves. But to do it together is great. Colin has always been the big brother role model.” Brendan Summerhill
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.