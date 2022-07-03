NATIONAL TEAM
Mia Miller, P/1B, Kalkaska
Miller produced a monster season on both sides of the plate, hitting .427 with 14 doubles, three triples, three home runs, 29 RBI and 34 runs, as well as striking out 247 batters in 144.2 innings with a 0.79 ERA and 0.781 WHIP.
Lauren Judd, OF, Kalkaska
Steady contributor for the Blazers batted .353 with seven doubles, a triple, 14 RBI, 23 runs and eight steals to earn first-team all-Lake Michigan Conference honors.
Lorelei Simkins, SS, Kalkaska
The slick-fielding Blazers shortstop also contributed a lot at the plate, hitting .331 out of the leadoff spot with 34 runs, 14 steals and six RBIs for honorable mention all-Lake Michigan status.
Violet Porter, 2B, Kalkaska
Led Kalkaska in runs (39) and walks (17) while hitting .304 with 28 RBI, nine doubles, two triples, a home run and eight steals for honorable mention all-Lake Michigan honors.
Alexis Cain, SS, Central Lake
Put up huge numbers at Central Lake, blasting seven home runs as a senior to go along with a .563 batting average, 15 doubles, three triples, 42 RBI, 43 runs and 23 steals.
Sydney Fernandez, 1B/SS, Central Lake
Fernandez went through the entire season without striking out, adding a .378 batting average, seven doubles, 23 RBI, 20 runs and nine steals to earn first-team all-Ski Valley Conference.
Autumn Sackett, IF/C, Manton
The Rangers infielder/catcher posted a great season, hitting .348 with four doubles, three triples, 19 RBI, 32 runs and 23 stolen bases to help the team in all aspects of hitting.
Jasmine Youngblood, 3B, Grayling
First-team all-Lake Michigan Conference pick hit .396 with a .448 on-base percentage, adding five doubles, three triples, 29 RBI and 28 runs.
Sage Jones, OF, Grayling
Posted a .459 on-base percentage and .421 batting average for the Vikings, earning honorable mention all-Lake Michigan Conference. Added a double, 13 RBI and 15 runs.
Ashlyn Lundquist, P/SS, Cadillac
Belted the only home run of the 2022 softball Summer Classic, a leadoff solo shot. The Northwood commit up one of only two pitching spots on the all-Big North Conference first team. Struck out 155 on the season with a 10-5 record and 2.88 ERA. Hit .458 with 14 RBI, 26 runs and a home run.
Brooklyn Hoffert, C, Cadillac
Second-team all-Big North Conference catcher didn’t commit an error all season on almost 200 chances. Hit .413 with four doubles, three triples, a home run, 15 runs and five RBI, striking out only four times all season.
McKenzie Reed, P/1B, TC Central
Picked up eight pitching victories for TC Central, striking out 56 batters in 75.1 innings to grab second-team all-Big North honors. Drove in 24 runs, scored 16 and hit eight doubles and a home run.
Kailey Poortenga, C, TC Central
Reed’s backstop was honorable mention all-Big North in crowded catch position. She hit four doubles, drove in 14 runs, scored six runs (catchers often get a courtesy runner) and walked 13 times.
Mattie Akom, C/IF, Mesick
Akom helped the Bulldogs behind the plate and at it this season. She was third on the team in putouts, a high number for the catcher position, including a double play. She batted .463 with 23 RBI, 27 runs, six doubles and a triple.
Grace Lentz, 3B/SS, Charlevoix
Only Gaylord’s Jayden Jones (13) hit more home runs this season than Lentz, who blasted 10 over the fence. The Spring Arbor commit also drove in 57 RBIs, batted .636, scored 45 runs and hit 15 doubles and two triples.
Autumn Vermilya, P/SS, Johannesburg-Lewiston
Vermilya shined on the mound with a 1.89 ERA, 11-3 record and 52 strikeouts in 77.2 innings. She also added a nice place-setter for the Cardinals, scoring 29 runs, walking 23 times and stealing 21 bases in addition to 15 RBI, six doubles, three triples and a home run.
Emily Crandell, 2B, Johannesburg-Lewiston
Moved around in the 26-6 Cardinals lineup, but steadily produced everywhere. Finished the season with a .495 on-base percentage, .356 average, 18 RBI, 27 runs, 23 walks and 22 steals to earn second-team all-Ski Valley Conference status.
Emily Perkins, 1B, Forest Area
Led a dangerous Forest Area lineup with a .435 batting average, six doubles, 22 RBI, 17 runs and eight steals to draw honorable mention all-Ski Valley honors.
COACHES: Rik Ponstein (Kalkaska); Rebekah Willson (Central Lake); Angie Taylor (Manton); Doug Paulus (Grayling).
AMERICAN TEAM
Kaci Sowers, P/3B, TC West
Hope College commit pitched two scoreless innings in the Summer Classic, adding to her resume. Batted .386 this season with 17 RBI, 31 runs and eight doubles. Also struck out 108 batters this season and notched eight wins as a pitcher.
Ava Tiesworth, IF, TC West
Good all-around infielder for the Titans was an honorable mention all-Big North Conference selection after hitting .308 with 14 RBI, nine runs, a double and nine walks.
Stephanie Schichtel, OF, TC St. Francis
The Gladiators’ slap hitter was one of four TCSF players to draw first-team all-Lake Michigan honors. She hit .442 with 32 RBI, six doubles, a triple, 47 runs and 14 steals.
Sophie Wisniski, P/1B, Onekama
Ferris State commit hit six home runs and drove in 39 runs at the plate and struck out 269 batters while pitching. Had a 21-4-1 record, 1.47 ERA, 0.828 WHIP across 147.1 innings. Batted .586 with 47 runs, eight doubles and six triples.
Morgan Wirtz, 3B/CF/P, Elk Rapids
Helped the Elks both at the plate and the mound, striking out 47 batters in 40.2 innings with a 5-2 record. At bat, she hit .375 with four extra-base hits, 17 RBI, 32 runs, 20 walks and 15 steals. First-team all-Lake Michigan pick.
Abby Platt, 1B/CF, Elk Rapids
Consistent threat for the Elks batted .319 with five doubles, 15 RBI, 15 runs scored and 11 stolen bases to earn honorable mention all-Lake Michigan Conference status.
Rhyen Olson, SS/OF/C, East Jordan
First-team all-Lake Michigan selection hit .365 for the Red Devils, adding in a .483 on-base percentage.
RevaSue Norton, OF/P, East Jordan
Played in the outfield and pitched for the Red Devils, sporting a .313 batting average and .391 on-base percentage this season.
Leslie Hamilton, OF, Kingsley
The Northwest Conference MVP batted .519 this season, with eight double, eight triples, four home runs, 39 RBI and and edged out Gaylord’s Jayden Jones by one for the area lead in runs scored with 61.
Katelyn Lyon, C, Kingsley
Stags backstop also made an impact at the plate, batting .398 with 35 RBI, 37 runs scored, eight doubles, three triples and two home runs for first-team all-Northwest Conference status.
Riley Sanchez, SS, Benzie Central
The .4457 career hitter batted .414 this season with 35 RBI, 26 runs, two home runs, five triples and eight doubles to draw a first-team all-Northwest Conference selection.
Nona Schultz, 3B, Benzie Central
The Summer Classic MVP led the Northwest Conference in batting this season at .667 and is a career .457 hitter for the Huskies. Earned first-team all-Northwest honors this season.
Olivia Bailey, P, Benzie Central
First-team all-Northwest pitcher fanned 108 in 91 innings, logging a 2.77 ERA and 1.25 WHIP. Added 14 RBI, 12 runs, five doubles and a triple at the plate for Benzie.
Ryleigh Frisbie, 2B, Benzie Central
The Benzie Central second baseman hit .368 as a senior, driving in 13 runs and scoring 27 while hitting three doubles.
Addy Witkowski, C, Manistee
One of the better batting averages in the area, Witkowski slugged her way to a .553 average, with a pair of doubles and a triple. Also plays outfield and third base.
Halle Richardson, C/CF, Brethren
Perhaps the highest batting average in northern Michigan at .662, Richardson cracked 11 doubles, three triples and four home runs, leading to 28 RBI and 40 runs.
COACHES: Phil Meeker (TC St. Francis); Dave Kenny (TC West); Erin Merchant (Elk Rapids).
