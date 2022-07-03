NATIONAL TEAM
Gavin Brown, C, TC Central
Three-year starting catcher batted .318 with 30 RBIs, eight doubles, a triple, 11 runs and four steals for the Trojans this season.
Sam Reynolds, P/SS, TC West
Posted an 8-0 record on the mound this season with a tiny 0.948 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 51.2 innings. WHIP was just under 1.00. Also batted .351 with 23 RBIs, 30 runs, 10 doubles, 11 steals and a home run.
Will Gaston, OF, TC West
Three-sport standout for the Titans added another solid season to the book as a senior, batting .316 with 20 RBIs, 25 runs, a home run and 16 steals.
Charlie Peterson, P/3B, TC St. Francis
Three-sport star for the Glads, much like Gaston, Peterson put up huge baseball stats, striking out 117 in 76 frames with a 0.74 ERA. Allowed fewer earned runs (8) than he posted wins (14) this season.
Josh Groves, CF, TC St. Francis
The Gladiators' leadoff hitter just gets on base. Batted .304 with 45 runs scored and five extra-base hits this season. Batted in 12 more from the leadoff spot.
Cody Richards, P/1B, TC St. Francis
Struck out 52 in 59 innings this season, giving the Glads another reliable option behind Peterson in the rotation. Posted six wins and a 2.37 ERA. Batted .444 with 33 RBIs, 31 runs and six doubles.
Caleb Stuck, C/1B, Charlevoix
Another three-sport star, Stuck batted .470 with a dozen doubles, a triple, 26 RBI, 33 runs and 21 steals for the Rayders.
Kolton Horn, C/1B, Petoskey
Concordia commit and all-Big North Conference pick almost hit .500 for Petoskey, batting .491 this season. Added 14 doubles, two triples, 30 RBI, 20 runs and 13 walks. Selected to the coaches association's all-star game at Comerica Park in Detroit.
Parker Shuman, OF/P, Petoskey
Also a Concordia commit (but for football), Shuman hit .347 this season to earn all-Big North Conference honors. Hit six bombs this season, driving in 36 runs, scoring 30, walking 17 times and stealing 12 bases.
Tommy Reid, P/SS, East Jordan
Dual-sport star (he also started at quarterback for the Red Devils) struck out 130 batters in 72.1 innings this year, throwing a no-hitter in his final game in an East Jordan uniform in districts. Posted a 0.86 ERA and 9-3 record. Batted .547 with five home runs, 37 RBI, 16 steals, three triples and 11 doubles.
Kaleb Schroeder, 2B/OF, East Jordan
Consistent hitter and defender for the Devils, Schroeder hit .392 with 24 RBI, 27 runs, six doubles, a triple and 14 steals as a senior. He committed to Bay College in Escanaba for baseball as a junior.
Brock Broderick, OF/P, TC Christian
All-state basketball player also turned in a great baseball season, hitting .513 with eight doubles, 25 RBI and 29 runs for the Sabres. Committed to Calvin College for basketball.
August Schaub, CF/3B/P, Lake Leelanau St. Mary
The Summer Classic MVP hit a home run out of Turtle Creek Stadium to left-center field for his first HR in high school. Batted .338 for the Eagles with 15 runs and 10 RBI, striking out 48 in 29 innings pitched.
Garrett Purdy, 1B/P, Central Lake
Trojans standout hit a home run and drove in 23 runs this season, batting .350. On the mound, he was even more effective, striking out 84 in 64 innings with a 1.83 ERA and 10 wins in 15 Ski Valley Conference games.
Ian Busch, SS/CF, Gaylord
The Blue Devils leadoff batter packs a punch, hitting .364 with 26 runs, 17 steals, 15 walks (to only 11 strikeouts). First-team all-Big North Conference pick, along with teammate Gavin Freeman.
Gavin Freeman, 2B, Gaylord
Another potent bat at the top of Gaylord's lineup, Freeman hit .343 with a .459 on-base percentage. Drove in 14 runs, scored 24 and walked more times (15) than he struck out (14).
COACHES: Tom Reid (East Jordan); Tom Passinault (TC St. Francis); Brad Peterson (TC St. Francis).
AMERICAN TEAM
Will Dawson, C, TC Central
Trojans backstop and former hockey star (he played junior hockey in Canada last season and the North American Hockey League next season), he batted .333 with a .959 OPS on the strength of 10 doubles, three triples and a home run. Batted in 39 runs.
Ben Van Nes, P/IF, TC Central
Part of a deep Central pitching staff, Van Nes struck out 66 in 58 innings with a 0.84 ERA, 6-2 record and two saves. Opponents batted only .176 against him, and he put up a .966 WHIP.
Micah Reed, P/3B, TC Central
Another piece of that deep Trojans pitching staff, Reed was 3-0 this season with a 1.96 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and held opposing batters to a .220 average. Struck out 12 in 21.1 innings.
Evan Douglass, P/OF, Kingsley
The Northwest Conference MVP helped lead the Stags both on the mound and in the batter's box. Posted a 0.49 ERA this season (0.97 career) and 10-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Batted .403 with 45 steals, 37 runs, and 11 RBI.
Brett Peterson, 1B/P, Kingsley
Didn't play much this season due to an injury sustained late in the football season that also cost him all of the basketball campaign, but he made the most of his time near the season's end. Hit .500 with six RBI, seven runs, three steals and a double in only 12 at-bats. Career .378 hitter in high school.
Jake Griffis, IF/P, Bear Lake
First-team all-West Michigan D selection hit an astonishing .629 this season, adding 27 RBI, eight doubles, four triples, 32 runs and 10 walks. Struck out only three times all season. Also posted a 1.76 ERA and 0.965 WHIP with 98 strikeouts in 47.2 innings.
Bryce Harless, C, Bear Lake
Two-time football Dream Team pick and second-team all-West Michigan D selection was one of three Harless' on the Lakers squad, leading the way with a .390 batting average, 35 runs, five doubles and 11 runs batted in.
Hugh Periard, C/IF/OF, Suttons Bay
Among the area's leaders in steals with 41 this season, he also hit .397 with six doubles, two triples and a home run, driving in 24 runs and 34 scoring 34 more. Sported a 3.42 ERA as a pitcher as well.
Ben Murphy, P/CF/IF, Suttons Bay
Versatile Norsemen player hit .348 with 16 steals, 11 RBI, 30 runs and a half dozen doubles. Also put up a 7-2 pitching record with 47 strikeouts in 41 frames.
Mateo Gokey, P/SS, Glen Lake
One of the Northwest Conference's top players, Gokey helped lead the Lakers to the 2021 Final Four. This season, he hit .412 with six doubles, a triple, a home run, 26 runs, 20 RBI and 13 steals. As a pitcher, he went 6-0 with a 1.45 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 42.1 innings.
Blake Miller, P/LF,IF, Frankfort
The Panthers basketball and baseball standout posted yet another solid season, hitting .356 with three doubles, 14 runs and wasn't caught in 13 steal attempts. Struck out 54 in 41 innings as a pitcher with a 2.20 ERA.
Cole Jenema, P/SS/OF, Cadillac
The lanky 6-foot-9 Jenema struck out 52 batters (to only 13 walks) on the way to a 1.89 ERA and 1.07 WHIP this season. At the dish, he hit .347 with 14 RBI, 15 runs and seven extra-base hits and three home runs.
Connor Simmer, OF, P, Mesick
Class valedictorian and first-team all-West Michigan D pick hit nearly .500, batting .490 as a senior with 18 RBI, 31 runs, 25 steals, seven doubles, only three strikeouts and didn't commit an error in the field all season.
Preston Marlatt, OF/2B, Johannesburg-Lewiston
Joburg's senior leader in three different sports, he was a Dream Team pick in both football and basketball this season before a baseball campaign in which he hit .408 with 31 RBI, 14 doubles, two triples and six round-trippers, scoring 52 runs, drawing 24 walks and stealing 26 bases. Also 6-2 with a 3.00 ERA in 35 innings as a pitcher.
Roger Lamie, OF, Benzie Central
Honorable mention all-Northwest Conference pick (the league doesn't have a second team), Lamie hit .320 with 15 runs batted in, a home run and nine stolen bases.
COACHES: Tim Parrish (Mesick); Doug Periard (Suttons Bay); John Neph (Onekama).
