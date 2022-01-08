BENZONIA — Under normal circumstances, you’d think throwback jerseys would be good luck.
Except that Benzie Central hasn’t needed any more so far this year.
The 5-0 Huskies rolled to a 60-35 win Friday over Kingsley. Benzie donned blue and white Copemish Cyclones jerseys to honor the 70th anniversary of the 1952 team that made it all the way to the Class D state championship.
“That was really cool,” Huskies guard Nate Childers said. “It’s just nice that we get to honor our past team with Copemish. That’s always inspired us, because that’s our goal this year, to go to Breslin.”
Most of the former Copemish school district would later be consolidated into Benzie Central in 1963, but the Cyclones won district championships every year from 1951-56.
“You forget how much you miss it,” said Chuck Bigelow as he watched the first quarter from the sideline behind Kingsley’s bench, where Benzie sprinted out to a 14-5 lead.
Bigelow, an 86-year-old Mesick resident, was one of three 1952 team members on hand Friday night for a pregame ceremony honoring that team, along with Bill Blaho, Larry Maginity. Fred Scarbrough, a player for the 1951 Cyclones that advanced to the Class D quarterfinals, was also on hand.
“The guys were really excited,” Benzie head coach Josh Crocker said. “Any chance to wear something different in terms of a uniform. And I think to see some of those guys out there and think that a long time ago, they were in their shoes, it was kind of a neat opportunity. It really hit home when they saw the guys here.”
Childers and Chaz Grundy led a balanced Huskies attack with 10 points each. Quinn Zickert added nine, including the first two third-quarter buckets to give Benzie a commanding 32-13 lead.
Jaxon Childers pitched in eight points, Miles Prichett seven and Michael Wooten six.
Evan Douglass scored a game-high 14 for the Stags, with Gage Hessem adding seven, including a third-quarter, one-handed dunk. Connor Johnson scored five and True Beeman four.
“This is the first game this year I can say we saw more good than we did bad,” Kingsley head coach Jason Stewart said. “That’s a good ball team we just played there. Up and down, everybody can shoot, everybody can play inside. They run the floor, and that’s where we saw some bad. They got out on some breaks and probably had 16 points off the break.”
Kingsley (1-5, 1-3 Northwest Conference) lost its fourth straight, playing without injured Brett Peterson and Eli Graves. Douglass was playing in only his second game this season, recovering from a preseason ankle injury. Peterson won’t play this season after undergoing shoulder surgery, and Graves could be back in early February.
“We knew they were a little bit undermanned,” Crocker said. “I think they had one guy get hurt this summer that’s still not back in the Graves kid and then Peterson hurt his shoulder. So they’re kind of unfortunately a shell of who they might otherwise be.”
Blood on the floor twice delayed the game, as Hessem had a cut on his right pinky finger early on, and Johnson bled from his right arm from a fingernail scratch in the second quarter.
Benzie (2-0 Northwest) hosts Leland on Tuesday, while Kingsley brings in Suttons Bay the same day.