FRANKFORT — Shane Pennington shook off tacklers like he did to COVID-19.
The Muskegon native and Northern Michigan Wolves safety picked off two passes — returning both for touchdowns, although a penalty nullified one — as the Wolves topped the Northern Michigan Panthers 26-14 to win the Greater Midwest Football Conference's North Division championship and earn a spot in next Saturday's GMFC title game.
The Wolves (7-0) face the Tri-County Crusaders (7-0) in Lansing, time and exact location are to be determined. The Crusaders defeated the Great Lakes Bruins 18-14 to advance.
Pennington, who played at Muskegon Heights in high school, contracted the coronavirus about a month ago.
"I'm just recovering from it," Pennington said. "I had to show them that it's gone all the way."
The Wolves played what may be the last organized football game in northern Michigan until spring, a day after the Michigan High School Athletic Association moved high school gridiron games to the spring to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Saturday's Wolves game was played at Frankfort's Lockhart Field.
The Wolves, who won their semi-pro football season opener against the Panthers 38-20 in Petoskey, made a league championship game in three of the last four years in which the team has finished the season.
"I know what kind of team we had and what kind of talent we have and with that you set the bar high," Wolves coach Pablo Bocardo Jr. said. "You want to keep going. Throughout this game we got tested and tested we just kept rising to the occasion, you know that's what you like to see, especially going into a championship game.
"The Wolves keep coming back, so that's what we want. We just keep pushing. Every team's different, every year is different, so we know what we are capable of and we just keep reloading."
The Northern Michigan Panthers, a team based in Petoskey, were the home team on the Frankfort Panthers' field.
The Panthers almost defended that home field just like the Frankfort ones do, tying the game at 8-8 on a third-quarter touchdown pass from Zach Bayley to Darron Munson, adding a two-point conversion pass to Michael Radle.
"I know the guys really wanted this game after the loss to them before," said Panthers head coach Mark Thiel, who took over head coach duties after the season-opening loss to the Wolves. "We knew this would be a hard game with all the implications.
"We had some good momentum. We spent some time downstate (three weeks ago) at an Airbnb together, a lot of the team, like 25 guys down there. So everybody got a chance to bond and that was a big moment right there."
The Panthers finish their inaugural season 2-6 after starting out 0-5. They defeated the Battle Creek Assassins and Albion Warriors the last two weeks after the Airbnb trip, taking out the Warriors in a playoff berth to earn another shot at the Wolves.
The Traverse City-based Wolves took an 8-0 lead on a safety and a John Craven 40-yard touchdown pass to his brother Josh Craven.
Pennington almost gave the Wolves a two-score lead with his first pick of the day.
"I had told my corner that he was going to go up top, so I told him to press hard and I got over the top of him," Pennington said. "He just threw it and I just be hit the beeline right to the ball."
Pennington made a dazzling one-handed the catch, pinning the ball to his helmet like the famous David Tyree catch in the New York Giants' 2008 Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots. He returned the interceptions for a touchdown, but it was called back with a flag for block in the back.
John Craven went down with an injury — reportedly a torn Achilles tendon — with under a minute left before halftime. With starter J.P. Pawloski out with a dislocated middle finger on his non-throwing hand, the Wolves turned to Josh Craven at QB.
Pennington put the Wolves in the lead for good with a 65-yard touchdown on his second interception of the day.
Aaron Hayes added a 3-yard TD run for a 20-8 Wolves lead and Josh Craven threw a TD pass to Elijah Chalmers with 2:54 remaining for a 26-8 bulge. The Panthers tacked on another score with 1:13 left on Munson's second TD of the day from Bayley.
Pawloski is expected back for next week's game.
