EAST LANSING — One more sticky note.
The Gaylord softball team put seven numbered Post-It Notes on a board that goes in its dugout, each representing a win needed to finally claim a long-awaited state championship.
Now, just one is left on that board, as No. 6 Vicksburg (42-3-1) stands between the top-ranked Blue Devils (38-2) and that elusive title.
The Devils and Bulldogs face off Saturday at 10 a.m. at Michigan State University's Secchia Stadium for the Division 2 championship.
A state championship Saturday would be the first for a Gaylord team in a tournament-based sport.
The Blue Devils won state titles in girls cross country in 2007 and competitive cheer in the sport's first year of MHSAA existence in 1994.
"My buddy, Jerry LaJoie, and the wrestling program, they've been close many times," Gaylord softball coach Tony Vaden said. "That trophy case is full, so that's a great program. DJ Szymoniak with the football team, Kelly Parker with basketball program. The tide is starting to rise in Gaylord."
The 2020 and 2018 Blue Devils wrestling teams were state runners-up.
"Everybody will be relieved if we get it done (Saturday)," Vaden said. "But getting as far as we have is a testament to the girls' work ethic. They performed so well all season long. It was great in the big moments to have the players shine through and get the outcome that we did."
Gaylord had only five hits Thursday against Dearborn Divine Child, but two of them were home runs by Abby Radulski and Alexis Kozlowski. Kozlowski had two of those five hits, with Aubrey Jones cracking a laser shot to left field in the sixth.
Kennedy Wangler doubled to left-center in the fifth, turning a bloop single into a two-bagger by running from the start and not slowing down at first.
"I love this. I love the environment," Kozlowski said. "I couldn't be more excited for us right now. Our fight is just remarkable. We didn't give up at all. We just kept playing until the end."
Radulski came up big after missing a significant portion of the season with an ankle sprain, wearing a boot for a while. She pinch hit once in the quarterfinals, but Vaden decided not only to put her in the full lineup Thursday, but let her pitch three innings.
"In practice, she has been tearing the ball up," Vaden said. "So, after (Wednesday's) practice, we were like, well, maybe we want her in today."
It was Radulski's first postseason homer this year. Kozlowski and Jones combined for eight in the 2023 playoffs so far.
"We always do an amazing job of everyone talking, and talking to the pitchers," Radulski said. "The pitcher-catcher communication just really helps to dial into that and allows it to be less contentious and less scary."
Vicksburg comes into the finals after beating Richmond 4-2 Thursday, scoring three runs in the sixth to rally from a 2-1 deficit. The Blue Devils beat Richmond 7-0 earlier this season.
Kennedy Davis (17-0, 2.58), the only senior slated to start Saturday's final for the Bulldogs, has stepped in for top hurler Audrie Dugan (18-2, 2.89), who is out for the season with an injury. Starting outfielder Tristin Abnet is also out for Vicksburg.
The Bulldogs have been to the finals only one other time in their history, back in 2016. That season sparked a run in which Vicksburg has won three Wolverine Conference crowns, five districts and two regionals.
Vicksburg has six players hitting over .400 this season, including junior second baseman Peyton Smith at .500 and junior shortstop Maddison Diekman at .535. Junior third baseman Delaney Monroe drove in 78 runs coming into the semifinals, with junior outfielder Brooklyn Ringler at 59 and Smith with 58.
The Bulldogs didn't play as rigorous a schedule as Gaylord, going 1-2-1 against teams in the final Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association rankings and honorable mention list.
The Blue Devils were 15-2 against ranked foes, with the only losses coming to Division 1 No. 1 Macomb Dakota and a doubleheader split with No. 5 Hartland, which is playing for the D1 title Saturday as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.