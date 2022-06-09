TRAVERSE CITY — Be it a cup o’ coffee or a long tenure in the big leagues, the Northwoods League is shaping up to be a proving ground for players looking to grab the attention of Major League Baseball scouts and front-office executives.
Just last year alone, 100 players with previous Northwoods League experience were drafted by MLB squads over 20 rounds. The highest pick being Jordan Wicks, taken with the 21st overall selection in the first round by the Chicago Cubs. Wicks played for the Rockford Rivets — just outside of Chicago — in 2020
Of those 100 players drafted, a dozen played in the Northwoods League Major League Dreams Showcase. The Major League Dreams Showcase brings together 100 of the Northwoods League’s top prospects to form four teams for a day of scouting workouts and double-header action. This year’s Showcase will be held on August 2 in La Crosse.
Players from the Northwoods have gone onto great success in the MLB, with many winning World Series championships — like Brandon Crawford (San Francisco Giants), Chris Sale (Boston Red Sox) and Max Scherzer (Washington Nationals). Many more have been named to the MLB All-Star Game, including former Detroit Tiger Curtis Granderson, Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger, New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso and Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman.
Plenty of Pit Spitters have signed on with MLB clubs in just the three short seasons the franchise has existed.
Chase Wheatcroft was drafted by the Oakland A’s in the 37th round of the 2019 draft. Luke Little, the tall southpaw flamethrower, was a fourth-round pick by the Cubs in 2020.
In 2021, three Spitters were taken in the first 12 rounds and two others signed on as undrafted free agents. Spencer Schwellenbach was taken in the second round by the Atlanta Braves with the 56th overall pick. Chad Patrick went to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fourth round, and Andrew Hoffman joined Schwellenbach in Atlanta, getting picked in the 12th round. Sam Benschoter got picked up after the draft by the Cincinnati Reds, and Evan Gates was also signed out of the undrafted free agent pool by the Giants.
“That’s one of the main reasons why I love coaching in this league,” Pit Spitters Field Manager Josh Rebandt said. “You get a front-row seat to top draft picks every summer, whether they’re in our dugout or across the field Watching our guys who have already gone and been drafted and how they’re doing in their Minor League systems has been really cool to follow.”
Pit Spitters General Manager Mickey Graham said that is one of the reasons for fans to come out to Turtle Creek Stadium.
“That connection we can make between the fans, the players and the stadium. And then 3, 4, 5, 6 years from now, when these guys make the big leagues, those fans have the memory of that player being here,” Graham said.
The players on the 2022 squad know it’s a possibility for them as well.
Trey Truitt dreams of someday playing in the bigs. The North Carolina State product was sidelined for his sophomore season with an injury, so he sees his return to Traverse City and the Pit Spitters as an opportunity to not only get better for his junior campaign but to get some eyeballs on him as well from scouts.
“I’m sure that’s everybody’s dream here, to play in the bigs,” Truitt said. “This team definitely helps me continue to grow. When I do go back down to State, I can compete with those kids.”
Truitt said Gates is a “prime example” of someone to follow on their path to the MLB.
“He’s a guy who the moment never got too big for him,” he said. “He just played the game he loved as a kid and kept playing it that way.”
Truitt called the Northwoods League “very, very competitive” and commented that his NC State coaches are excited about him playing in the league.
“It’s a well-known name for having lots of great talent come out and go on to the pros,” Truitt said. “It’s definitely a blessing to be able to play in such a competitive league with the dreams that I have of getting to the next level and being a professional baseball player.”
Aaron Forrest is in his first year with the Pit Spitters. The pitcher out of Doane University in Nebraska said the Northwoods League provides good exposure.
“There will be times when I can potentially get some looks to get to the next level,” Forrest said. “But ultimately, I’ve got two more years in college, so this is an opportunity for me to compete at a high level and see where I stack up while giving my team a chance to win some games.”
The hope, Forrest said, is to continue to develop here.
“I really just want to get in and compete and show that I — at least — belong at this level,” he said.
Rebandt said he loves that the Northwoods has become such a positive springboard for players on their journey forward.
“Sometimes it’s an under-the-radar guy who comes from a small school but has the ability to play professional baseball but just hasn’t gotten the attention yet,” Rebandt said. “Hopefully these summers with us set them up for opportunities down the road that are bigger.”
