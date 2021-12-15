TRAVERSE CITY — The hockey rivalry game Wednesday at Howe Area aims to feature a few more checks than normal.
The first meeting of the season between Traverse City Central (4-1) and Traverse City West (5-1) also serves as a fundraiser for the Students in Transition Empowerment Program administered by Traverse City Area Public Schools.
The program raises funds to help students ages 3-20 in all schools throughout TCAPS who are experiencing any degrees of homelessness, housing instability or living in inadequate situations.
“It’s pretty awesome, even that we can unite with TC Central — even though we’re big rivals,” TC West senior forward Drew Moeggenborg said. “It’s definitely great for the community. It helps even in the smallest ways, especially around Christmas.”
STEP coordinator Abigail Jordan said the district has already identified about 300 students this academic year who qualify for the program. That can range from homeless to living in a camper or RV or families in overcrowded or doubled-up living situations.
Jordan said the district typically identifies about 500 for the school year, so 300 puts them on track to surpass that total. Part of that is having students back in class rather than doing virtual learning.
“It’s really hard to find roofs,” Jordan said. “Finding sustainable homes in this area just isn’t easy.”
TC Central players each buy a blanket and likewise, West players collect a pillow and pillowcase to donate.
Donations will also be collected at the 7 p.m. game. Items of need are school supplies, hygiene products, healthy snacks, clothing and bedding such as sleeping bags and mats. Checks payable to STEP-TCAPS, gas cards and gift cards are also accepted.
TC Central head coach Chris Givens said he’s heard from several people who don’t normally attend high school games who’ve said they’ll be going Wednesday in order to donate.
“It’s nice for the boys to realize there are things going on in our community that are bigger than a high school hockey game,” TC West head coach Jeremy Rintala said. “The boys are excited for the big game, but they’re also happy to be able to do this for people in our town that might not be in the same situation as them.”
Those that can’t make the game but want to donate can drop off items or funds from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on school days at Traverse City High School (3962 N. Three Mile Rd.) or visit tcaps.net/step. Items can be placed in the bin outside TC High or left at the front office. Checks payable to STEP-TCAPS, gas cards and gift cards are also accepted.
Jen Vander Roest, whose son Ethan graduated from Central last year and has two more sons on this year’s team, helped run the fundraiser since the hockey teams got involved. Prior to that, the teams did a skating fundraiser for the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids but decided to change to something more local.
“We knew we needed to do something for the community,” Vander Roest said. “This is something that hits close to home. It teaches the kids to see bigger than their little hockey world. I love how close to home it is.”
In addition to the items the teams have already collected, Grand Traverse Construction recently donated $1,500 — $750 for each team.
With last year’s condensed hockey season, the teams weren’t able to host this event in conjunction with the Central-West game. Both rivalry matchups ended up happening three days apart in March as schedules were squeezed by the season starting late because of COVID-19 restrictions.
“Last year was just so jacked up,” Givens said. “Just trying to have a game was a challenge.”
Central was forced to cancel its Scott Miller Memorial Tournament; and similarly across town, West didn’t host its Cathy Buchanan Memorial Showcase.
The first matchup of Central and West usually goes a long way to helping decide the Big North Conference champion, but both coaches said the STEP involvement can add even more to what’s generally the second-highest attended game of the season behind their second meeting each season that decides the McCullough Cup.
“If people only see one game this year, (Wednesday) would be a great one,” Givens said. “It’s nice to be able to get back to doing things like this because I think it’s important for the community. Our kids, they’re not worried about where their next meal is coming from or where they’re going to sleep that night. ... It’s a very real thing in our community.”
The rivalry hockey game started supporting STEP four years ago when the current seniors were freshmen.
“I always wanted to help out in the community,” TC Central senior defenseman and captain Gavin Graczyk said. “The STEP program does a great job. They can even be classmates and people we don’t know are struggling. It’s just a great thing, like the TC Patriot Game or McCullough Cup. It’s a great cause and makes it more than just a game.”