Michigan High School Lacrosse Coaches Association

DIVISION 1

1. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice

2. Detroit Catholic Central

3. Clarkston

4. Brighton

5. Grandville

6. Hartland

7. Grand Ledge

8. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

9. South Lyon

10. Midland

DIVISION 2

1. Detroit Country Day

2. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

3. East Grand Rapids

4. Haslett

5. Dearborn Divine Child

6. Lowell

7. Dexter

8. Chelsea

9. Orchard Lake St Mary's

10. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern

