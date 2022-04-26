Michigan High School Lacrosse Coaches Association
DIVISION 1
1. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice
2. Detroit Catholic Central
3. Clarkston
4. Brighton
5. Grandville
6. Hartland
7. Grand Ledge
8. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
9. South Lyon
10. Midland
DIVISION 2
1. Detroit Country Day
2. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
3. East Grand Rapids
4. Haslett
5. Dearborn Divine Child
6. Lowell
7. Dexter
8. Chelsea
9. Orchard Lake St Mary's
10. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
