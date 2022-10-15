ALLENDALE — A rough final few holes spoiled Grace Slocum’s hopes for a state championship trophy.
The Traverse City St. Francis sophomore was tied for first place coming into Saturday’s Division 4 finals action at Grand Valley State University’s Meadows Golf Course. She and Ann Arbor Greenhills’ Mia Melendez remained tied for most of the day, but a double-bogey and two bogeys on her final three holes knocked Slocum out of the top spot and down to third place.
Melendez finished as champion, besting Brooklyn Columbia Central’s Logan Bentley by just one stroke — 149-150. Bentley fired the top round of the day with a one-over 72. Melendez shot a 77, and Slocum carded a 79.
“I had some tough holes that didn’t go the way I wanted them to go,” Slocum said of her performance Saturday. “But overall, I was just super excited to be with the my team and my coaches and all of the people who came out to watch me today.”
Slocum began on the 12th hole Saturday and started off with bogeys on three of her first four holes before settling down for three pars in a row. She opened the front nine with a bogey and a birdie followed by two pars, a bogey and then three pars.
The double-bogey on No. 9 hurt the sensational sophomore’s chances of a state title as she was still tied with Melendez until that point.
Jackson Lumen Christi won the overall state championship with a 688, besting runner-up Adrian Lenawee Christian by 23 strokes. St. Francis finished tied for ninth place with Grandville Calvin Christian at 789.
Slocum has two years left in her high school golf career, and she has her eyes set on the top prize at state.
“That would probably be the No. 1 goal over the next two years to get first at states,” she said.
GIRLS GOLF
Trojans take 11th, Titans finish 13th at D1 finals
BATTLE CREEK — Rochester Adams outpaced the field Saturday en route to a 47-stroke team win at the Division 1 varsity girls golf state championship finals. Traverse City Central finished 11th, and Traverse City West placed 13th.
Rochester Adams carded a 629 over the two days to beat runner-up Brighton, which finished with a 676. The Trojans combined to shoot a 750, and the Titans tallied a final score of 783.
Grand Blanc’s Kate Brody won the individual championship, shooting at 145 to best second-place finished Elise Fennell of East Kentwood by a single stroke.
West’s Ainslee Hewitt was the area’s top finisher, taking 13th with a two-day score of 162. Central’s top golfer was Sydney Rademacher, who placed 45th with a 180.
Central’s other golfers included Evelyn Nowicki (T51st; 186), Addison Balentine (T54th; 188), McKenzie McManus (T69th; 196) and Sarah Ream (T80th; 206).
West’s other finishers were Maya Wilson (T80th; 206), Ash Gagnon (T87th; 213), Charlie Erickson (T87th; 213) and Olivia Wilk (90th; 217).
Petoskey finishes 14th at Forest Akers
EAST LANSING — Mercy took home the team title and Byron Center’s Macie Elzinga claimed the individual crown at the Division 2 championships at Forest Akers Golf Course on Saturday. The Petoskey varsity girls squad finished 14th with top-scorer Aubrey Williams placing 26th after a two-day score of 183.
Mercy won the overall championship by 27 strokes, carding a 684 to South Lyon’s 711. Elzinga won by five, shooting a 148 to South Lyon’s Gabriella Tapp’s 153. Williams was joined by Petoskey teammates Cassidy Whitener (199), Marley Spence (203), Riley Barr (222) and Sara Haase (223) in the tourney.
BOYS TENNIS
Glads come up short in quest for 2nd title; Jackson wins individual gold
KALAMAZOO — A year after winning the program’s first tennis state championship in 60 years, the Traverse City St. Francis varsity boys team fell just shy of making it two in a row. But the Gladiators did leave with some state title hardware as Owen Jackson dominated in the finals to win an individual championship at two-singles.
Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett won the team championship with 30 points. Hudsonville Unity Christian nabbed the runner-up slot with 26, and St. Francis was third with 22 points.
The Gladiators put on a clinic Friday, sending six of their eight flights to the Division 4 semifinals Saturday at Kalamazoo College and Western Michigan University. Combined, the one-, two- and three-singles players along with the one-, two- and three-doubles teams dropped just a single set in Friday’s action.
Saturday was a different story, however, as just half of the six made it to their respective championship matches.
Two-singles top seed Owen Jackson and three-singles top seed Chris Brobrowski along with the three-doubles team of Carson Poole and David Ansley all won their morning matches to advance to the championship finals. Jackson defeated Hudsonville Unity Christian’s Kaden Dykstra 6-3, 6-0 in the semis; Bobrowski toppled Berrien Springs’ Jack Elliott 6-2, 6-1; and Poole and Ansley took down Big Rapids’ Dylan Walsh and Mason Sleeper 4-6, 6-0, 6-2.
In the championship match, Jackson breezed by Grand Rapids South Christian’s Levi Yaffey without dropping a single point in a 6-0, 6-0 sweep. Bobrowski was not as fortunate, losing to Unity Christian’s Micah Riddering 6-3, 6-1 in the finals. Poole and Ansley also fell in the finals, losing 6-3, 6-0 to Liggett’s Steve Wheatley and Griffin Marchal.
Tristan Bonanni lost his one-singles semifinal match to Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett’s Sebastian Courtright 6-2, 6-4. The one-doubles duo of Charlie King and Derek Berta, which won a three-doubles state title last season, fell in the semifinals to Liggett’s Campbell Marchal and Tommy Ugval 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-3. The two-doubles tandem of Eli Schmude and Max King also lost in the semifinals, dropping both sets 7-5 against Hudsonville Unity Christian’s Andrew Miller and Dominic Hop.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.