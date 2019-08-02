TRAVERSE CITY — A little added competition will be part of the 11th annual Cherry-Roubaix Gran Fondo that takes off from downtown Traverse City on Saturday morning.
In addition to the annual 20-mile, 40-mile, 60-mile and 90-mile Gran Fondo events that will start at F&M Park, USA Cycling has made this year's 60-mile course the race for the Michigan State Championship.
"The championship road race is interesting for our event because we are a mass start cycling event," Cherry-Roubaix Media Director Tim Barrons said. "It is going to be fun and different and we are pretty excited about hosting it."
While the Cherry-Roubaix board was not seeking to host the state championship event, they were approached by USA Cycling and were excited to try something new.
"USA cycling came to us and said we had the best roads in the state and the coolest places to ride and wanted to try and pull it off within our event," Barrons said. "Its speaks to where we live. This area has been written up in cycling magazines multiple times as being one of the best places in the country to ride your bike. Where else can you see the Manitou Islands and Lake Michigan with these beautiful vineyards. It is why it keeps coming back here."
The Cherry-Roubaix also served as the spot for the championship race from 2009-2011 but the course has been changed and the difficulty upgraded since.
Normally, state championship races have a staggered start for each individual category but this will be a trial for using a mass start for a title race.
All five races will have a neutral roll out starting at F&M Park at 9 a.m. with the 60-mile championship racers in front, followed by the 90-mile, 60-mile, 40-mile and 20-mile Gran Fondo racers in respective order.
Racers will then break onto their respective paths 5-10 miles into each race. The 20-mile course sticks mainly to the TART Trail while the other four travel West toward Glen Arbor before making a trip around Lake Leelanau.
All races will finish at Herman Park in Suttons Bay at the end of a mile climb up the 'Hermanator.'
Barrons expects nearly 500 racers to be at the starting line to ride through downtown Traverse City with at least 150 participating in the championship race.
The race started in 2007 and has grown exponentially over the years. According to Barrons, participation numbers are up in every race from last year.
All proceeds from the event are directed to the TART Trail systems and local junior cycling initiatives. Last year, the Cherry-Roubaix donated proceeds to the Hagerty Junior Cycling club to help get kids out racing and giving them the chance to compete in national competitions.
