ELK RAPIDS — Friday began with a bye for Elk Rapids’ Jaida and Brynne Schulte as the Elks returned to the Division 4 varsity girls tennis state finals in Kalamazoo.
They’re planning to say "Bye" to their tennis teammates, though, when the first day of competition is over. The Elks will have to advance to Saturday without them.
That goodbye is just fine with tennis head coach Keith Schulte. And, it will be more than fine with the Elk Rapids track & field team — which will be happy to say "Hello" to the sister pair as they head to their Division 3 state finals in Kent City.
Regardless of how they fared Friday, the Schulte sisters will run Saturday.
Coach Schulte, who teaches strength and conditioning at Elk Rapids, is also the father of Jaida and Brynne. These days, he’s beaming with pride, and not just for his tennis team’s success. He’s proud of all the student-athletes and their successes this spring, including the girls soccer team moving on to regionals with a 2-0 win Thursday over Boyne City to claim a district championship.
And while all this is going on, he should have a moment or two to just be "Dad."
Jaida and Brynne teamed up to win the No. 2 doubles title at their regional as the Elks tied for first place with Traverse City St. Francis two weeks ago. Then, the Schulte girls captured first place in the regional track meet to qualify for Saturday’s finals. Brynne won the 1600- and 3200-meter runs, and Jaida’s 4x800m relay team took first to move on.
Coach Schulte hasn’t had much time to pause and soak in the moment of his daughters’ qualifying for two finals competitions during the same season.
“I didn’t think much of it until now,” the fourth-year head coach said. “I’ve always just challenged my kids to do something difficult and not be scared to fail. They’ve just kind of found the balance on making this stuff happen. It is a pretty cool opportunity if you can go to two state championships.”
Getting to Friday’s tennis finals is a story full of success.
The Elks’ first year under Schulte was halted after a week of practice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The second year saw the team looking at a season with just nine potential players, but recruitment efforts resulted in the 2021 Elks managing to qualify for the finals for the first time in their history.
Elk Rapids went on to win the regional championship in 2022. And then, after graduating six athletes, the Elks repeated as champions this spring with a valiant effort resulting in the co-championship with their conference rival St. Francis.
Dual-sport standouts, while rare, aren’t entirely unheard of — especially at the state’s smaller schools where athletes frequently are needed to fill rosters in multiple sports during the same season. In fact, the Schultes aren’t even alone on their tennis team. Sisters Ryleigh and Haleigh Yocom also are playing doubles today but softball on Saturday.
The Yocoms won the regional title at No. 2 doubles and also are slated to be the Elks’ first two batters as they take on Mancelona as one of the favorites to win a Division 3 District title on the softball diamond.
“I do feel bad for them. It’s states,” said 14-year veteran softball coach Erin Merchant. “I do want them to have that opportunity. I hope they go far. But then deep down, I’m like, ‘We need them Saturday.’”
Tim Nance and Jesse Way are in their first year co-coaching the boys and girls track teams at ER. They’re pleased the Schultes are prioritizing track while enjoying tennis.
“It is remarkable how resilient, laid back and casual the girls are about their success,” Nance said. “I would say it hasn’t compromised their talent, hard work and success. It has worked out great. I am selfish and I want them to myself only, but I am happy they can have two successes.”
The Elks will have Ayva Johnstone at No. 1 singles, Kelly Minidis and No. 2, Morgan Bergquist at No. 3 and Jasmine King at No. 4 this weekend. They also will have No. 1 doubles Chloe Taylor and Caroline Best and No. 4 doubles Tessa Nico and Portia Beebe, in addition to the Yokoms and Schultes.
Jaida Schulte is a junior. She’s one of the recruits who joined to help the Elks get to their first tennis finals in 2021. Bergquist and Beebe were recruits in 2022.
Tennis is the favorite sport today for those three, but track and cross country are right up there for Jaida, thanks to the opportunity to run with her freshman sister Brynne.
Jaida is hoping to at least match her personal-record split of 2:36 in the 4x800 relay Saturday. But her goal was first to win all of her doubles matches Friday and see the tennis team finish top-five in its division.
“Brynne loves track, and I love the challenge of running,” Jaida said. “I don’t think I would have the experience of running track or cross country without Brynne.”
Coaches saw very little disruption, if any, with their track, softball and tennis teams this spring with the Yocoms and Schultes dual-sporting. The Schultes were able to get track and tennis practice or competition most every day.
“I prioritized track,” Brynne said. “I also got a lot of hitting time in for tennis. I would go to track practice first, and as soon as I would be done I would run over to the tennis courts and hit with my sister for a half an hour before going home. It has been worth it.”
