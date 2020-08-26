TRAVERSE CITY — New lead-off man and Stanford commit Tommy Troy left his mark on Wednesday's Northwoods League baseball game at Turtle Creek Stadium.
Troy, who just joined the Traverse City Pit Spitters in the last two weeks, already made his name known to the opposing Resorters after leading his Spitters to a 6-4 win Wednesday.
The 18-year-old prospect hasn't even seen an at-bat in college but raked the Resorters for three hits and three RBI.
Troy led the game off with a double for TC after Champ Davison scored for the Resorters in the top of the first.
Troy would score on the next batter when Christian Faust ripped a double of his own to equalize it at 1-1. The baserunners kept flowing for TC as they scored at least one run in each of the first four innings.
Seven Spitters batted in the second, capped off by another Troy hit that sent home Brennan Chisholm to make it 3-1. Troy would get his final hit in the fourth inning, scoring Kyle Van Leire on a single.
A sacrifice fly by Troy in the sixth made the margin 6-3 before the Resorters tacked on a run in the final inning.
Christian Faust added a double and and an RBI for TC. Aaron Hurd netted two RBI for the Resorters as they mustered six hits as a team.
Al Thorington took the win from the mound, tossing six innings while allowing three runs. The Pit Spitters improve to 30-5 while the Resorters fall to 5-30.
