ELK RAPIDS — Fourteen points were scored in the first quarter of Tuesday’s game between Elk Rapids and Harbor Springs.
None came from two of the area’s top scorers, Kendall Standfest and Olivia Flynn.
They quickly corrected that, combining for 44 points as the Elks outdueled the Rams 53-40 in a Lake Michigan Conference girls basketball game at Elk Rapids.
Flynn scored her 1,000th career point as only a sophomore in the second quarter, hitting a bank shot 4:58 before halftime to pull the Rams within five. She ended the game with 24 points as the Elks tasked Lauren Bingham with guarding the Rams star mostly one-on-one.
Standfest did her part, filling up her stat line with 20 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and a block. Bingham put up 15 points and five rebounds.
“Both of us are good players and we can get going at different times in the game,” Standfest said. “They also have good defenders and then Lauren is also one of our best defenders. She did a really good job on Olivia tonight.”
Flynn said two of her goals are breaking Harbor Springs’ career scoring record of Christi Shibata, who graduated in 2000 with 1,641 points, and reaching 2,000 career points.
“Points are just something that comes along with winning,” Flynn said. “I’m more focused on our team winning and just getting my work done, and then points come secondly. I was happy when I hit 1,000 points, but winning is the ultimate goal for me.”
Two thousand points has only been accomplished five times by northwest Lower Michigan girls basketball players — Central Lake’s Jasmine Hines (3,034), Harbor Light’s Stephanie Hass (2,732), Leland’s Julie Polakowski (2,109), Glen Lake’s Liz Shimek (2,088) and Traverse City West’s Kalyn McPherson (2,012).
“She got going in the second half, give her credit,” Standfest said. “She knocked down a couple big shots that kept them in it for a bit. But we were able to use some players off the bench and get a spark and close the game out.”
Flynn scored eight straight for the Rams late in the second quarter, but Bingham and Standfest matched her with nine of their own to take a 24-14 lead into halftime.
“She’s good,” Flynn said of Bingham. “She’s a D-1 soccer player. She has strength and height. But I’m used to it at this point and I just have to do everything I can to get through it.”
The Rams focused on Standfest, but she was able to get going in the second quarter after both stars went scoreless in the first eight minutes. Pregame activities included a moment of silence for those impacted by the shootings on the campus of Michigan State University on Monday night.
Harbor Springs cut the deficit to as little as six in the fourth quarter, but Standfest scored 11 of her 20 in the stanza to put the advantage back in double digits.
The two teams are currently the top two seeds in a district hosted by the Rams.
Standfest said last season taught them firsthand how regular-season wins don’t mean as much when the playoffs roll around.
“We can just learn not even necessarily just from this year, but also last year when we beat SF twice in the regular season and lost to them in districts, that they can beat us,” Standfest said. “They’re a good team and they’re capable of beating us, so we just have to come to play every single game.”
The LMC title hopes for Elk Rapids (15-3, 11-2 Lake Michigan) took a big hit with an OT loss last week to No. 8-ranked Traverse City St. Francis, but the Elks had won eight straight prior to that, including a nine-point win at Harbor.
No. 15 Harbor Springs (15-4, 9-4 LMC) saw its conference prospects dim with a loss last week to Boyne City in which the Ramblers held Flynn to 16 points.
“We have to do the little things right against good teams,” Harbor Springs head coach Amy Flynn said. “Lessen our turnovers, and we have to box out, rebound. Those are huge possessions that we just can’t take for granted.”
Both the Elks and Rams conclude the LMC slate Thursday, with Elk Rapids visiting East Jordan and Harbor hosting Grayling. Lake Michigan leader TC St. Francis (16-2, 11-1) has two games remaining, both with last-place Kalkaska.
“We knew that going in, even playing St. Francis last week, Kendall was getting triple-teamed,” Elks head coach Mike Brown said. “So we told our girls that everybody’s going to have to step up. Everybody’s going to be ready to shoot. This is a five-person team, not a one-person team. You can only go so far with a one-person team.”
Lily Morton added four points, 10 rebounds, two steals and two assists to the Elks’ effort, with Hunter Shellenbarger pitching in eight rebounds and two assists, Morgan Bergquist contributing eight points and four rebounds and Mattea Ball scoring four points.
Sierra Kruzel scored eight for Harbor Springs, with Hailey Fisher adding four and freshman Bryleigh Rummer coming off the bench for four points.
