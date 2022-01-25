ELK RAPIDS — With the game on the line in the waning seconds, Elk Rapids used a sophomore as a decoy.
That alone speaks volumes about Kendall Standfest.
Then Standfest won the game anyway, sinking a turnaround mid-range jumper with 2.3 seconds left to give Elk Rapids a 41-39 girls basketball win over Petoskey.
“Kendall just made an unbelievable play,” Elks’ head coach Mike Brown said after Monday’s contest. “It was just a pure athletic play. She’s a sophomore, and to have the guts to do that and make that, that’s going to just help her down the road.”
Her stellar play helped Elk Rapids right then and there. The Elks were coming off a tough 49-48 loss to Lake Michigan Conference foe Harbor Springs, one in which a late lead slipped away.
Standfest and the Elks made sure that didn’t happen this time.
“We’re just able to play as a team. We really played good defense, and they weren’t able to score that much in the fourth quarter,” Standfest said. “We wanted to bounce back after our Harbor loss. So we just wanted to win and prove that we can play with the big schools.”
The Elks held late leads in their last three games, topping Traverse City St. Francis 48-44 last Tuesday and falling by one to Harbor Springs while missing five of their last six free throws. Those results helped create a three-way tie atop the Lake Michigan Conference between the three — all with only one loss in conference play.
Elk Rapids (8-2, 5-1 LMC) held Petoskey to just six fourth-quarter points after the Elk lead shriveled from nine at halftime to three to start the final stanza.
Kenzie Bromley scored eight points in the third quarter, including a pair of free throws late to draw Petoskey within three.
Standfest put the Elks up 39-38 with 3:56 remaining off a Morgan Bergquist steal and assist. Defense ruled for the next three minutes, with Kenzie Bromley splitting a pair at the line with 15.2 ticks left to tie the game.
Petoskey briefly took the lead 38-37 on Grayson Guy’s drive with 5:51 left.
Standfest stood out. She finished with 18 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals on 8-of-16 shooting. She’s averaging 16.7 points, 5.1 boards, 1.8 assists, 4.1 steals and 1.0 blocks a game this season — precisely why Brown drew up a play for someone else with the game tied.
“It would have been open because everybody’s watching her,” Brown said. “But she stepped up and made that shot.”
Standfest took a pass in the post, turned right to see two Petoskey defenders and switched back to her left to launch a fadeaway jumper from the high post that found twine with 2.3 seconds left.
“We’ve got to learn to win those,” Petoskey head coach Bryan Shaw said. “We’ve had several games that we’ve lost by five or less. We came out in the first half and just didn’t play well. And that’s a good team. If that’s the tie game at halftime, look where we are at the end. But they played so well in the first half. And we didn’t, and it was too deep of a hole.”
Bromley led Petoskey with 19 points, Grayson Guy 11, Caroline Guy five and Hayley Flynn four as those four accounted for every one of their team’s points.
“Our big goal is to win the Big North and we’ve lost a couple, so we’ve got to bounce back,” Shaw said. “If we play like the effort and intelligence we played with in the second half today, we’ll be fine.”
Petoskey (5-6, 2-2 Big North Conference) hosts Traverse City West in a big game Friday between two squads at 2-2 in league play with aspirations of staying in the league hunt.
“Alpena beating Gaylord the other night leaves it kind of wide open, but we’ve already lost two and we don’t dare lose another one,” Shaw said. “So it’s kind of like walking on thin ice. We have to keep winning and play well.”
After Standfest’s 18, the Elks had Logan Reasoner with five points, and Lily Morton, Lauren Bingham and Bergquist at four apiece.
Back at full strength after a week with two games, some COVID-19 issues and exams, the Elks led 29-20 at halftime, including a 17-8 first quarter in which Mary and Monika Gregorski both knocked down 3-pointers.
“Literally, I bet you if you look at the last five games we played with them, it’s always under five points,” Brown said of Petoskey. “They’ve got big kids, and they have big kids that are talented. So that’s a double whammy.”
The Elks host two more contests this week, with East Jordan visiting Tuesday and Grayling on Thursday.