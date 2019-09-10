KINGSLEY — This feels like more than one victory.
Kingsley held on to topple Division 4 No. 3-ranked Leland 25-18, 25-22, 25-13 in Tuesday's Northwest Conference volleyball match at Kingsley.
"It's a 1-0 that feels like 5-0," Stags head coach Dave Hall said of the NWC-opening win.
Either the Stags or Comets have won the Northwest every year of the last decade.
Kingsley jumped out to early leads in both the first and second games before letting much of it slip away and holding on. The Stags were up 19-8 in the first and 20-10 in the second.
"The third game, we just kept it going," Hall said.
Austyn DeWeese led Kingsley with 18 kills, five blocks and a .517 hitting percentage.
"Austyn was just an animal tonight," Hall said. "She was the difference in the game."
Brittany Bowman, who broke Kingsley's career digs record earlier this season, put up 17 more digs, as well as eight kills and an ace.
Sydney Hessem logged 13 digs and eight kills, Lark Jankewicz had 15 digs and Maddie Bies contributed 33 assists, two kills and 11 digs. Aspen Reamer had two kills and three blocks, which matched her block total from the Stags' first 17 matches.
Leland (6-8-1, 0-1 Northwest) was led by Olivia Lowe (11 kills, 18 digs, one ace), Tatum Kareck (19 digs, eight kills), Sarah Elwell (five kills, one block, two digs), Mio Osorio (nine digs), Jana Molby (three digs, 16 assists, one kill), Gillian Grobbel (five digs, six kills, three aces), Erin Spencer (seven digs) and Alexis Luce (two digs, six assists).
The Comets play in Saturday's Traverse City Central Invitational, while Kingsley heads to the Fruitport Invitational.
