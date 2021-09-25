KINGSLEY — The laundry was flying Friday night at Rodes Field.
Kingsley and Grayling combined for 21 penalties for nearly 200 yards, with the host Stags accounting for 13 of those penalties and 135 of those yards.
But Kingsley overcame what could have been costly mistakes and capitalized on miscues from the Vikings to escape with a 24-20 victory and an unblemished 5-0 record, including 3-0 in the Legends division of the Northern Michigan Football Conference.
The Stags trailed Grayling (3-2, 1-2 NMFC-Legends) 20-16 with less than nine minutes to play. Being down in the fourth quarter is a rarity for Tim Wooer’s Kingsley squad, but it responded with a drive that got the Stags knocking at the door on the Grayling 6-yard line.
But then came the penalties.
A false start pushed Kingsley back to first-and-goal from the 11. Aiden Shier picked up 3 yards, but back-to-back holding penalties had the Stags looking at second-and-goal from the 16 and time winding down on the clock. A Sam Goethals run picked up five yards to give the Stags a shot, knowing they would go for the end zone on fourth down — if it was needed.
Turns out, Kingsley didn’t need a fourth-down play.
Quarterback Gage Hessem tucked the ball, rolled out and found a streaking True Beeman in stride. Beeman found paydirt, and a tense Kingsley crowd erupted in joy.
“That was a huge play,” Wooer said. “You’re really handcuffed when you get into third-and-11. The way Grayling was playing defense makes it really difficult. You got two plays to get those 11 yards, but I just didn’t know if we could get those 11 yards.”
The successful Kingsley two-point conversion put Grayling in a position to have to score a touchdown. The Vikings had about five and a half minutes to find the end zone, and nearly did on just their second play from scrimmage.
David Millikin, who already scored an 18-yard rushing touchdown earlier in the game, busted loose from his own 36-yard line, dodged several tackles and rumbled 58 yards to put the Vikings in business.
But the penalty bug bit Grayling this time.
A holding call wiped out Millikin’s run, and instead of being first and goal from the Kingsley 6-yard line, the Vikings were facing second-and-11 from their own 29. Grayling had a 63-yard touchdown run from Anthony Fisher also wiped out on a holding penalty early in the third quarter.
Grayling head coach Eric Tunney said those two calls hurt and hurt bad. But he applauded his team’s effort and never once questioned his players’ fortitude.
“I love our kids. I love the way they fight. That’s all they know. They don’t care what the scoreboard says. They’re always going to come out swinging and keep playing until the clock hits zero,” Tunney said. “I’m proud of ‘em. You always want to win, but I love our guys.”
Grayling still had a chance in the final minutes to get the win. Two pass interference penalties against Kingsley kept the Grayling drive alive, and sophomore quarterback Ethan Kucharek perfectly placed a deep ball in Fisher’s hands on a third-and-21. But Fisher, whose 25-yard TD run in the first quarter put Grayling up 6-0, couldn’t hold on.
Tunney said Friday was a playoff atmosphere against a playoff-caliber team.
“Our guys will respond. They don’t hang their head, and I told them they shouldn’t,” Tunney said. “That’s a darn good football team that we went neck and neck with.”
After recovering the ball on downs, Kingsley still needed a first down to clinch the win. The Stags got that on a big run up the middle from Sam Goethals on third and five.
“Our line did a great job, the hole was there, and I just went through. As soon as a made it through, I went down and held onto the ball. I didn’t want to fumble,” said Goethals, who finished with 96 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.
Wooer and his players know there is a lot to clean up from Friday’s performance.
“When you don’t play great and still are tough enough to squeak one out, that says something,” Wooer said. “You scratch your head. We didn’t play well. Grayling played really well. Thank goodness we got the win. Because it doesn’t matter if you win by four or 40.”
Kingsley senior Brett Peterson said the four-point win showed his team has the grit to get done what needs to get done. Peterson racked up 83 yards on 13 carries, including a 25-yard touchdown run.
“At the end of the day, we persevered and proved that whatever comes against us — penalties, missed plays, missed assignments — we can get the job done,” Peterson said. “Not everything is always going to go our way. When it doesn’t, we still have to fight through it.”
Kingsley welcomes Cheboygan into Rodes Field next week.
Grayling hopes to bounce back when it hosts Sault Ste. Marie.