KINGSLEY — Justin Grahn joined the 100-win club Wednesday, enjoying the home crowd witnessing his feat.
The Kingsley 140-pounder posted a 2-0 record in the day’s Mid-Michigan Wrestling Conference sweep that included the Division 3 No. 9-ranked Stags taking out Division 4 No. 8-ranked Pine River 47-15. Kingsley also beat Mancelona 66-15, and Evart topped the Ironmen 40-24, while Pine River beat Evart 47-27.
“It was such a cool experience,” Grahn said. “I was aiming for that all season.”
Grahn won his first match with a 28-second pin against Mancelona. The junior then moved up a weight class to take on Pine River’s Wyatt Underhill at 145 pounds, emerging with a 4-1 decision to improve his season record to 31-3 and earn his 101st victory.
After the pin, Grahn received a vinyl wall display with his photo that will go up in the gymnasium alongside the other two 100-win wrestlers on this year’s team, Aiden Shier and Kaden Patterson, who just hit the milestone last weekend.
“That kid put in a lot of time,” Stags’ head coach Corey Crew said. “He’s put in a lot of years of experience. He’s been working his butt off. He got his weight down, and that was a big accomplishment for him, so we’re happy.”
The Stags have two other grapplers close to the mark, with 189-pounder Sam Goethals at 90 and 160-pounder Kyan Fessenden at 88. Fessenden missed Wednesday’s conference quad with a non-COVID infection but is expected back this weekend when Kingsley competes in the Northern Michigan Championships at Gaylord. Returning state finalist and 119-pounder Gavyn Merchant is also a good bet to eventually hit 100.
Merchant won by pin at 1:21 and a 21-6 technical fall Wednesday. Patterson notched a pin in 1:20 against Mancelona and a 9-5 decision against Pine River’s Rogan Nelson.
Grahn got to reach win No. 100 at home, while Patterson’s came at a tournament last week. He’s 26-6 this season, earning Kingsley’s Student-Athlete of the Week after reaching the century mark.
“I love being at home,” Patterson said. “It’s just a nice crowd environment.”
The home faithful saw the Stags stay undefeated in MMWC duals this season. Kingsley’s only loss came against Gladstone, and those two could meet again this year.
“We want to make it back down to the Wing center and compete for a team state championship,” Crew said. “Hopefully get a lot of individuals at Ford field as well.”
Justin Johnston (160) and Abbi Wildfong (112) won forfeits against Kingsley, while Jaymes Wildfong earned a decision victory at 119 pounds.
Johnston won by pin against Evart, with Morgan Wittkop getting a pin at heavyweight, Jaymes Wildfong getting a 1:54 pin at 112 and Ryenn Fairbaugh winning by fall at 119 in 2:38.
Kingsley led Mancelona 24-6, largely by forfeit wins by Connor Schueller (152), Goethals (189) and Alex Smith (215), plus Patterson’s pin. Lukas Bogart notched a pin in 1:33 at 285, Isaac Grahn pinned his 135-pound opponent in 28 seconds — one match before his brother’s 100th — and Lauren Wooer drew a forfeit win at 145.
Patterson’s win over Nelson was the only match in the first seven weight classes. Goethals, Smith, Ray VanDyke (285) each won by forfeit Carissa Desmond (103), and both teams voided 112. Merchant won by tech fall at 125, Jon Pearson won by pin in 3:05 at 130 and Isaac Grahn posted a 44-second fall at 135. Cameron Dundas lost an 8-5 decision to Pine River’s Ryder Holmes at 140 in one of the day’s closest matches.
“Cameron Dundas at 140 against Pine River wrestled a heck of a match,” Crew said. “Getting kids like that mat time is crucial for our team to come together.”
Gaylord is the only other area team ranked in the top 10, sitting at No. 4 in Division 2.