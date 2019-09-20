KINGSLEY — Quarterback Tyler Inthisone was crowned king of Kingsley’s Homecoming Friday night at halftime.
It took two second-half scores from Owen Graves, however, for the Stags to complete the coronation. Kingsley defeated a young Traverse City St. Francis ball club 26-7 in a Northern Michigan Football League Legends Division showdown.
Graves, who had four carries and 101 yards, went 78 yards with 3:04 remaining to ice the Stags victory.
“That run by Owen was huge,” said Inthisone, who also had his high school sweetheart Lark Jankewicz crowned queen at the intermission. “We were all so pumped. We knew then we had it.”
Graves also scored late in the third quarter on a 17-yard burst for the 4-0 Stags, now 2-0 in the Legends Division.
“I just think we came out and played our game and what ever happened, happens,” Graves said. “We knew they were a good team and we just decided that we were going to go out there and do it.
“The last run was pretty cool. It was just an up-the-middle play and I hit the hole and went.”
Kingsley’s win against St. Francis was the first over the Gladiators since 2012 and a bit of revenge for two losses a year ago.
“This feels amazing,” Graves said. “I’m just so happy for everyone here and the whole community. This is awesome.”
Kingsley’s defense held the Stags to seven points for the second time this season. The last time the Gladiators were held to two games of seven points or less was in the 2013 season.
“This was a big win, but it was not the prettiest of games for either team,” Kingsley coach Tim Wooer said. “I think that happens when it’s a high-energy game and there is a lot on the line.
“I think last year, with our two games including the regional championship game, it created a bit of a rivalry and tonight there was a lot of energy. You just have to tell the kids to cool down a little bit.”
The game started with three possessions and three scores. Ayden Mullin, who ran for 88 yards on nine carries, put Kingsley on the board with a 35-yard run at 9:54 in the first quarter.
St. Francis marched right back and took its only lead (7-6) when Gabe Olivier ran in from one yard out and Andrew Bliss tacked on the point-after kick.
The Stags, however, answered the Glads with a 2-yard TD run from Payson Caballero.
Neither team scored in the second quarter, however, St. Francis missed a field goal try in the final seconds but a bad snap negated the scoring chance.
“This was a tough game,” St. Francis coach Josh Sellers said after the Glads fell to 2-2 on the year and 0-2 in the Legends Division. “We just missed our chances and they capitalized on a lot of theirs.”
St. Francis lost starting quarterback Kolin Endres to injury in the first quarter, but Anthony Piedmonte filled in admirably, completing 4 of 7 passes for 32 yards.
“Losing Kolin didn’t help, but I think Anthony played a whale of game filling in,” Sellers added. “We just missed too many opportunities and we have to regroup.”
St. Francis ran for 125 net yards and passed for 32. Kingsley ran for 219 net yards and Inthisone was 4 of 6 for 94 yards.
“I thought our defense played pretty well once we settled down,” Wooers said. “They were much bigger than us, but our kids were just scrappy and flew to the ball.”
Jayden Inthisone led the Stags defense with 10 tackles and Brady Harrand had eight.
“We came out hungry and played Kingsley football tonight,” Tyler Inthisone said. “We worked hard and we came out ready to go.
“We did not want the same thing to happen as last year.”
St. Francis was hampered by penalties at critical moments in the game. They were penalized five times for 51 yards.
“We had penalties or a bad snap or whatever it was hurting us,” Sellers said. “And we have learn from that.”
Last in the first half, St. Francis had 1st-and-goal from the Kingsley 7, but failed to take the lead. The Glads settled for a 30-yard field goal attempt, but a bad snap forced Piedmonte to run for his life before throwing the ball incomplete and out of bounds.
“We were going for the field goal,” Sellers said. “We had thought about maybe faking it, but I really wanted to get something out of it and be only down two points with the ball again coming out of the half.
“It was just a bad snap. Anthony tried to do what he could with it. It would have been nice to get that three points.”
St. Francis travels to Grayling next week, while Kingsley is at Kalkaska, which lost 44-0 to Cheboygan. Grayling lost to Boyne City 42-7 Friday.
“I’m happy with our kids out there,” Sellars said. “They’re learning every time.
“Hopefully somebody can knock off Kingsley and we can get a piece of the title, but we have a lot of work to do.”
