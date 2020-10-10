SUTTONS BAY — Dave Hall's father made a rare appearance at one of his 51-year-old son's volleyball games.
Hall, the head coach of Kingsley varsity volleyball, said his dad has only made the trip to watch a handful of times during the 23 seasons he's coached the Stags.
Saturday, however, was special. Hall notched his 1,000th career win, all coming with the Kingsley program, during a quad at Suttons Bay.
"I never put it into perspective," Hall said of the milestone. "That's 20 years of 50 wins, my daughter told me that and now I realize that's a hard thing to do."
The Stags went 3-0 on Saturday to help Hall reach the career mark. Kingsley defeated Central Lake (25-12, 25-15), North Bay (25-14, 25-17) and Benzie Central (25-10, 25-5) to move to 18-5 on the season.
Tori McIntosh had eight kills and five aces for Kingsley while Abby Arnold added on five kills and three blocks. Alayna Heiler had 28 assists and nine digs only to be outdone by Lexie Sattler with 18 digs and 13 aces for the Stags.
"I have had studs," Hall said of his coaching career. "I have talented kids that work hard every year. I've always wondered if it is me or the kids and I don't know. I believe it's the kids."
Hall joins Leland's Laurie Glass as the only coaches north of Grand Rapids to achieve 1,000 career wins and now sits at 13th all-time in the state. Hall has led the Stags to 15 straight academic all-state nods with a career winnings percentage estimated to be around 75 percent.
North Bay hosted Saturday's quad and defeated Benzie Central and Central Lake before falling to Kingsley. Sophia Stowe led North Bay with two aces, 10 digs, 35 assists and nine kills. Mady Ingwersen had 14 digs and eight kills; Lillian Brown tallied four aces, 26 digs and 18 kills; Laila Vang had three aces, 46 digs; Emily Reynolds had seven digs, five kills and a block and Naaji Anderson had six digs, nine kills and a pair of blocks for North Bay.
The Suttons Bay middle school hosted another quad with three ranked teams facing off. No. 2-ranked Leland won the day, going 3-0 over No. 3-ranked Charlevoix, honorable mention TC Christian and Lake Leelanau St. Mary.
Leland defeated Charlevoix 25-16, 25-13, defeated TC Christian 25-22, 25-18 and took out LLSM 25-6, 25-12. Leland was led by Olivia Lowe with 23 kills and 19 digs followed by Tatum Kareck with 20 kills, 22 digs and seven aces. Jana Molby tallied 34 assists and Alexis Luce had 32 on the day for the Comets. Sarah Elwell also had 17 kills and a block for Leland.
Leland (14-8) and Kingsley will face off in the Stags home gym Tuesday for the Northwest Conference title.
