TRAVERSE CITY — Henry Stachnik and Ainslee Hewitt won the Traverse City Junior Golf Association tour event Thursday at Interlochen Golf Course.
Stachnik shot a 73 to win the boys tournament over Cam Mansfield (79).
They were followed by Winslow Robinson (80), Blake Springstead (82), Simon McManus (85), Austin Stehouwer (86) and Arthur McManus (87).
Hewitt's 94 led the girls field, with Lily Boals and Lilyan Gagnon placing second and third.
Tanner Temar claimed the boys 13 and over nine-hole title with a 43, with Zachary Steers second with a 52. Addison Balentine won the girls crown with a 61, 10 strokes ahead of runner-up Sarah Ream.
Duncan Robinson took first among 12U entrants with a 38. Luke Harvey placed second with a 46.
Landen Windbacher wrapped up the 10U event with a 46, with Crosby Robinson taking runner-up with a 52.
Stachnik also claimed Monday's TCJGA Tour Boys title with an 80, one shot ahead of Jacob Florek at the Traverse City Country Club. They were followed by Jacob O’Connor (83), Robinson (84), Elliot Hammon (85) and Graham Peters (86). Emily Jozwiak won the girls division, with Gagnon taking second.
Thomas Hursey won the College Men division with a 71, followed by Will Newbold (79). Emlin Munch took the College Women crown with an 84, two shots in front of Hope Thebo.
Jack Schoenberger won the Elite Boys division with a 70, followed by Murphy Kehoe (75), Boston Price (76), Kole Putnam (78), Blake O’Connor (78) and Harry Chipman (79).
The Elite Girls title went to Sophia Florek (92), with Grace Slocum (94) second and McKenzie McManus (96) third.
