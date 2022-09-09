FIFE LAKE — Daniel Jacobson came into his sophomore year with plenty of varsity experience.
Just not in football until recently — and unexpectedly.
The Gaylord St. Mary sophomore was pressed into duty as the Snowbirds’ starting quarterback the last two games after early injuries to two of the team’s biggest stars. He helped keep things going in Thursday’s Ski Valley Conference football game at Forest Area, a 52-0 win over the hosts.
“The first game, I was shaking all first half,” said Jacobson, who started on varsity as a freshman in basketball and baseball. “It was a big step, definitely. Big shoes to fill with Brody (Jeffers) and Gavin (Bebble) going out. I’m doing better now.”
Bebble broke his non-throwing hand during a tackling drill the first day of contact practices, which necessitated Jeffers moving from running back to quarterback. Then Jeffers left the Snowbirds’ season opener, a 28-16 loss to Pickford, with a sprained AC joint in his non-throwing shoulder, and Jacobson was elevated from junior varsity to start at QB in last week’s 48-36 win over Central Lake.
Jacobson finished 2-for-2 for 58 yards in the contest, which was moved from Friday to Thursday because of difficulty finding officials for a Friday game. The rookie QB tossed a 47-yard touchdown pass to Brian Keister on the game’s second play.
The Snowbirds (2-1, 2-0 SVC) are 11-5 against Forest Area all-time, including a 4-0 mark since the two schools moved to eight-player football.
Jeffers is questionable to play Sept. 17 when St. Mary heads to Inland Lakes (1-1), a team that topped the Snowbirds 44-30 in last year’s regular-season finale.
“It’ll be a physical ballgame, much like Pickford,” St. Mary head coach Kevin O’Connell said. “It was last year, and it will be the same this year. They’re double-tight, and they like to pound the ball. They have some athletes.”
Bebble gets his cast off in about a week, and he then has a couple of weeks of rehab before he can play.
Ian Oliver led the Snowbirds in rushing with 17 carries for 108 yards and three touchdowns. Jake Butler rushed seven times for 87 yards and two scores, and Brett Koscielniak turned six rushes into 67 yards. J.T. Greenier ran three times for 12 yards and a TD.
Greenier also returned a Jack Alexander blocked punt for a touchdown, and Lake Pawlanta intercepted a pass.
Forest Area (0-3, 0-2 SVC) gave up 101 points in the first two weeks with an incredibly young roster that first-year head coach Robert Morgan thinks will turn things around in the coming seasons.
Morgan’s squad has only one senior among 20 players, with 70 percent of the roster comprised of underclassmen.
“We’re building character,” Morgan said. “We’re going to have an incredible team in a very short period of time. We’re building something special here. I’ve got a great group of kids, and we’re building a lot of character here.”
Morgan said two new players, junior Cameron Patton and freshman Eli Gonyer, joined the team since the start of school three days ago.
Sophomores Hunter Boggs and Blake Spoor led Forest Area with 12 tackles each, with Boggs also recovering a fumble. Junior Lucas Blankenship led the team offensively with numerous catches, playing both running back and wide receiver. Forest Area travels next week to Onaway (0-2).
