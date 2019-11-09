TRAVERSE CITY — For all the key plays Traverse City St. Francis quarterback Kolin Endres has made this season, a fumble recovery might go down as one of the biggest.
Needing a first down to run out the clock on a win in the Gladiators’ Division 7 district title against McBain Saturday at Thirlby Field, Endres was able to save the day. With the ball bouncing down the field in the wrong direction, he scooped up an offensive fumble and ran the ball for a first down, allowing the Glads to run out the clock on a thrilling 14-6 victory.
“Our senior quarterback had a great day,” St. Francis head coach Josh Sellers said. “He ran the ball well, he threw the ball well and that might be the best play he made all day. Not only to get on the ball but to secure the first down as well. I’m sure that he is going to bed with a smile on his face tonight.”
With just over two minutes to play, facing a third-and-eight on the McBain 41-yard line, a St. Francis running back had the ball ripped from his hands, with it bouncing backwards about 10 yards.
Endres kept his cool, scooped up the ball and sprinted to the left of the field. He managed to escape one tackle, and dove to the 48-yard line, getting just enough for the first down.
From there Endres kneeled the ball three times to drain the rest of the clock, giving the Gladiators their sixth straight district championship. With the win, St Francis (8-3) advances to the regional title game at Iron Mountain (11-0) on Saturday.
“That has been the goal going into the year, to be able to defend the district title from last year and we got it done,” Sellers said. “Luckily we were able to make enough plays to move on.”
McBain (6-5) was able to pull off an upset over a strong Oscoda squad last week and looked to play the part again against the Glads. They stopped St. Francis’ first two offensive possessions, and put up the game’s first points on a six-yard touchdown run on a quarterback draw late in the opening quarter. On the two-point conversion, St. Francis snuffed out another run by the Rambler quarterback, leaving McBain’s lead at 6-0.
“They had a lot of kids up front that made plays for them, we had our hands full,” Sellers said. “A lot of credit goes to them, they had a great season. The future is bright for McBain for sure.”
Late in the half, St. Francis was able to stop McBain on a fourth-and-one attempt at the Gladiators own 34-yard line, as the defense was able to stifle an option play at the line of scrimmage.
On the ensuing drive, Endres used his legs to pick up one first down and then, on third-and-eight at the McBain 43, Endres threw a back door screen to Andrew Simaz. Simaz was caught in the backfield, however he eluded the would-be tackler, busting free to the 30-yard line to pick up the first down.
Two plays later Endres kept the ball on a read option, sprinting to the left side of the field and into the endzone. Andrew Bliss showed off his strong leg by booming in the extra point to give the Glads a 7-6 lead with 1:54 before the half.
McBain was able to connect on a long pass to the St. Francis 21-yard line in the final seconds, giving it one shot at the end zone before the end of the half.
The Rambler quarterback threw a jump-ball at the goal line, a battle which Aidan Schmuckal was able to win, as he hauled in an interception to keep the ball away from the McBain wide-out.
The St. Francis defense was able to stop each McBain scoring threat in the second half as well, including an interception at the one-yard line by Gabe Olivier late in the third quarter. Jack Williams had a key interception as he halted the Ramblers bid to regain the lead by hauling in the ball on a first-and-goal on the seven. Williams caught the ball at the one and tip-toed down the sidelines all the way to the McBain 49-yard line.
After the turnover, St. Francis used three running plays to pick up a first down at the 39. St. Francis went with Endres’ right arm. He took the snap, rolled to his right and lofted a perfect pass to a wide-open Noah Kadlec near the 10-yard line, jetting into the endzone untouched. Bliss’ extra point made it 14-6 with 6:44 to play.
“We picked our spots in the passing game,” Sellers said. “We were finally able to get into a groove with the running game but Kolin did a good job on that play hanging in there with pressure in his face. That play was open earlier in the game but we got sacked on it. Kolin did a great job putting everything on it that he could and Noah made the catch and there you go, strike up the band.”
McBain did put one final scare into the Glads’ on its last possession, as it ran a half-back pass that would have connected for a possible touchdown, had the intended target been able to hold on to what appeared to be a spot-on pass.
Instead, St. Francis took over on downs near mid-field and Endres’ alert fumble recovery to ran out the clock.
“When it mattered (we made big plays),” Sellers said. “There were times we had too many busts on coverage and contain responsibilities but at the end of the day we had more points than they did on the scoreboard and in playoff football that’s what you are looking for.”
Endres finished with 83 yards and a score on the ground on 13 attempts and he was also 7-of-10 passing for 112 yards and a score. Andy Simaz had three receptions for 61 yards , with Kadlec’s lone reception resulting in the 39-yard score. Aidan Schmuckal ran nine times for 46 yards.
Simaz also had a monster day on defense, accounting for 14.5 tackles and Sterling Holcom brought down 12.
