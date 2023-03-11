LAKE CITY — Glen Lake rings a bell after football victories, but this time Traverse City St. Francis did the same for basketball.
Following a 46-32 win over Glen Lake in Friday’s Division 3 district championship game at Lake City, Gladiator players and fans rang the giant bell outside the Trojans’ school to celebrate TCSF winning its first district title in four years.
Wyatt Nausadis, who took over the game for long stretches with all-around play, took the district trophy first, clutching it closely.
“This is my first basketball trophy in my four years, which is kind of crazy,” Nausadis said.
The Gladiators lost to Benzie Central in the district finals last year and to the Lakers the year before. St. Francis and Glen Lake were set to play each other for the hardware in 2020 before the season was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Districts kind of felt like a mental trap,” Nausadis said. “Every year we were predicted to win by a lot of people. We thought we’d go into districts the last two years and win and we get in the games and mentally we’re not there and it just feels like we’re not capable. Then we kind of overcame that and now there’s a lot of weight off our shoulders and we’re ready to go.”
St. Francis returns to Lake City for Monday’s regional semifinals at Lake City, playing the first game of a doubleheader, with McBain facing Shelby afterward.
Nausadis put up 16 points, six assists and four steals in St. Francis’ comeback win Friday.
“The thing that makes Wyatt such a good player is he didn’t have to score a lot tonight, but he did all the other stuff,” Glen Lake head coach Rob Flaska said. “That’s why he’s a good player. He’s not a guy out there self-serving himself. He only does it when his team needs it.”
St. Francis (20-4) needed it in the second half.
The Gladiators led 11-0 early on, but Glen Lake (19-5) roared back behind its guard play to lead 30-25 at halftime.
The Glads gave extra attention to Glen Lake’s bigs — Luke Hazelton and Neil Ihme — in the first half, and backed off that in the second after the Lakers’ guards went off in the second quarter.
Glen Lake senior Sean Galla scored all of his 11 points in the second quarter, and all seven of Benji Allen’s points came in the second as well.
Then St. Francis held Glen Lake without a field goal in the second half. Hazelton’s two free throws with 1:19 left in the game were the Lakers’ only second-half points.
Glen Lake only scored fewer than 50 points once this campaign since a season-opening loss to Elk Rapids, the same team that bounced it from districts last year.
“We’ve had some great defensive performances the last month, so with this group when they’re locked in, anything’s possible,” St. Francis head coach Sean Finnegan said. “But with the firepower Glen Lake has, I would have been surprised by that.”
John Hagelstein came out on top this time in a matchup of two of northern Michigan’s top big men.
The 6-foot-6 Hagelstein had 16 points and six rebounds while holding 6-8 Hazelton to six points, 16 under his average of 22.1.
“That’s a match-up of a couple of really good athletes,” Finnegan said. “I’m really proud of John’s effort and toughness. John kept his head about him in some moments that he could have lost it.”
Hagelstein and Hazelton are both headed to play at Michigan Tech — Hazelton in basketball and Hagelstein in football.
“I had to play physical,” Hagelstein said. “I knew he hit 1,000 points. If we took him away, we had to make their guards score. He’s a good player, but I just had a good night defensively. I’m excited to see what he does for the Huskies because I’m up there, too, so now we’re on the same team next year.”
When Glen Lake’s players emerged from the locker room and ran onto the court, they did so at a pace that blew the stack of paper rosters off a ticket table.
Normally a man-to-man team, the Lakers put in a new zone just for TCSF, and had some adjusting to it early on that contributed to an 11-0 deficit.
“We knew coming in they’re a great team and we would have to play a whale of a game to beat them,” Flaska said.
It looked like that whale showed up in the second quarter.
Glen Lake took its first lead 2:29 before halftime on a Galla jumper, going up 26-25. The Lakers finished the second quarter on a 16-1 run, including 8-1 over the final 3:53 when Nausadis sat with three fouls.
TCSF outscored Glen Lake 12-0 in the third quarter as Nausadis hit a running lay-up at the third-quarter horn for a three-point play that put the Gladiators up 37-30.
Then SF slowed things down in the fourth, taking 2:06 off the clock on the first possession that ended with a Nausadis jumper for a 39-30 lead.
Nausadis scored 12 of his 16 in the second half. Drew Breimayer added 10 points and six rebounds.
“We just got beat by a hell of a team,” Flaska said. “Up five and to only get two points in the second half, that is just stunning. They just shut us down.”
