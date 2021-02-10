TRAVERSE CITY — The lead changed hands nine times in a seven-minute span.
Then over the last 5:49, it only got bigger.
Traverse City St. Francis and Boyne City traded punches for the first three quarters and into the fourth in a tightly-contested Lake Michigan Conference boys basketball game before the Gladiators put on one surge the Ramblers couldn’t match, going on to a 67-49 victory.
20 photos from Wednesday's @TCSFAthletics vs. @BCHSRamblers boys🏀game. #TCREhttps://t.co/bXfB86hJ8C pic.twitter.com/trBUujTDrD— James Cook (@JamesCook14) February 11, 2021
“That’s a good team,” Boyne City first-year head coach Randy Calcaterra said. “We knew that’s gonna happen. We were trading buckets into the fourth quarter. At some point, they’re going to make a run like that and we just couldn’t counter in time and that’s disappointing. But we got better. We came here to get better, and that’s what we did. But certainly the score is not an indication how close that game was.”
St. Francis led 44-43 on Casey Donahue’s fast-break layup off a Wyatt Nausadis no-look assist with 5:49 remaining, the ninth lead change over a span of 10 buckets.
Adam Gerberding added fuel to the fire in a 14-0 run that firmly put TCSF in charge, scoring three of the next four baskets, two off Cole Somero assists.
Man, this has been a great game. Lead changes everywhere between @TCSFAthletics and @BCHSRamblers in the 2nd half. 44-43 SF with 5 minutes to go.— James Cook (@JamesCook14) February 11, 2021
“We didn’t start the first half very well and that kind of ticked us off,” said Gerberding, who put up 15 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals. “So we came out the second half with a lot of fire, a lot more energy and hustle, which really got us going.
“I think our defense really settled down towards the end. In non-contact practice, we worked on defense a lot, and worked on finding our man, knowing where we’re supposed to be at certain times. And the first three quarters really, we didn’t execute that super well. And then in the fourth quarter, we finally got it going.”
Nausadis led the Glads with 18 points and five steals, while Casey Donahue added 17 points and eight rebounds and Joey Donahue contributed nine points, five boards, three blocks and three steals.
Both teams rolled 10 players deep in the game in front of limited spectators, each with only one senior among that 10.
“We had some boys that had to get used to the bright lights,” St. Francis head coach Sean Finnegan said. “We had some nerves. I don’t know how many layups we missed in the first half. ... Thankfully, it wasn’t a normal crowd, or they may have never settled down.”
Boyne rushed out to a 12-3 advantage, as Aaron Bess scored eight of those, including a pair of 3-pointers. Kolton Stadt drilled two triples in the first quarter’s final minute for a 23-13 lead.
St. Francis rallied to tie the game at 23 on Casey Donahue’s driving layup midway through the quarter, but Boyne took a 30-29 lead into halftime after Jack Neer knocked down an off-balance 3-pointer at the buzzer. In between, Thomas Richards knocked down a jumper for a 25-23 lead just after checking into the game for St. Francis, and Boyne retaliated with baseline jumper by Scotty Haley, who also had just checked in.
“Boyne is a very good team,” Finnegan said. “Credit to them. They put us in some bad spots.”
Bess and Stadt led Boyne with 10 points each, while Neer had nine, Aidan Brehm seven and Adam Calcaterra six.
The Gladiators (1-0, 1-0 Lake Michigan) host Harbor Springs on Friday, and River Rouge at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Boyne City (0-1, 0-1 Lake Michigan) visits Elk Rapids for a Friday contest.
The Glads and Ramblers don’t meet again until March 2 in the Wheelhouse, giving the LMC plenty of time to shake out.
“Charlevoix is obviously going to be very strong, (TCSF) is very strong,” Calcaterra said. “I think we showed that we are going to be very strong, too. They had that run, and we just didn’t counter it. And that was a little disappointing to where the score got to, because that was a very close contested game.
“I think both teams really executed very well, for one or two practices. I think that says a lot about the quality of players that are on the floor there.”