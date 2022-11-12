TRAVERSE CITY — Don't be fooled by Owen Jackson's seemingly smooth road to a state championship.
There's more than meets the eye when it comes to the Traverse City St. Francis star student-athlete and the 2022 Record-Eagle Boys Tennis Player of the Year.
Although he breezed to a Division 4 state title in two-singles, dropping only four games en route to his second consecutive individual championship trophy, the sophomore Gladiator is well aware that all of the hard work — the trials and tribulations — prepared him to topple his competition and claim finals glory.
"The times when you face adversity are the times when you always get better," Jackson said. "In those moments, I've always had the mental capacity to push through. It's about keeping your head up in tennis and always looking forward."
After winning at three-singles and helping St. Francis claim the program's first-ever team state championship in 2021, Jackson was promoted one flight to two-singles in 2022 and finished his second high school season with a 34-9 record along with regional and state titles.
Jackson, who was the D4 top seed in two-singles, knocked off Goodrich's Jack Nicklas 6-1, 6-0 in the second round after a first-round bye and then swept Armada's Parker Westfall 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. He then beat Hudsonville Unity Christian's Kaden Dykstra 6-3, 6-0 in the semis and dispatched Grand Rapids South Christian's Levi Yaffey without dropping a single point in a 6-0, 6-0 sweep to win the state championship.
"Going into that weekend, I knew I had a good shot at it," he said. "I knew that my hard work would pay off in the end. I put in a lot of hours in the offseason and during the season. If I played my game, put my head down and went to work, I knew that everything would fall into place."
But here's what makes Jackson dangerous going forward. He knows he's not yet fully tapped his talent and potential.
"I don't even know if it's clicked yet," Jackson said. "I know that I'm OK at tennis, but I also know there are a lot more kids out there my age who have put a lot more time on the court and a lot more effort. I want to be like them."
"This is only the beginning," he continued. "I want to do something with this, and I know — God willing — that I can. I can get better, and I'm going to get better."
St. Francis head coach Dane Fosgard sees the promise in his young singles player.
"I'm pumped to have him on the team for two more years," Fosgard said. "He has the ability to beat anybody, and that's only going to grow as he gets older and he gets bigger and stronger. That's really going to help him. He's still pretty small but packs a lot of power."
Fosgard worked with Jackson on making some changes to his approach during the offseason between his freshman and sophomore years. They worked on hitting the ball harder, taking to the ball earlier and taking time and opportunities away from his opponents. That came with risk, but it led to Jackson hitting more winners that his competition couldn't even get a racquet on to return.
But as gifted as Jackson is physically, Fosgard said the sophomore is beyond his years when it comes to the mental part of the game.
"You never see him get upset with himself. He's so coachable on the changeovers. He always seems to be excited to talk to me and listen and learn. He plays with smart tactics as well," Fosgard said. "He loves the game. He really loves it. But he doesn't get too caught up in the heat of competition. His love for the game shows above winning."
And that makes him easy to get along with, even with his competition.
"He's a nice kid, and he gains respect from other players and other schools by the way he acts on and off the court," Fosgard said. "He's not afraid to go up to his opponents before and after a match and chat with them about how their season is going. He's just a very likable guy. Because of that, people like to play him."
Jackson spends a great deal of time on the court playing and getting better at the sport he loves. Along with his early success in high school, Jackson said the friendships he's made and the bonds he's built have been just as important.
"High school tennis is really fun because you're in a team environment and not just playing for yourself," Jackson said. "You're playing for your buddies and your friends, and you get to cheer them on all year round. It's a great feeling."
The Gladiators, who finished third as a team at state this season after winning another regional championship, seem to be a program with every player on the same page, buying into the same philosophy and showing true passion for the game.
"It's different here than from a lot of schools," Jackson said of St. Francis. "We all grew up with each other. This is a small school, so we all play tennis with each other. We all bond because of how much time we have with each other."
"We all share a common goal and are very, very competitive people," he continued. "We all want to get the job done."
Jackson gave a lot of credit to Fosgard for fostering the winning culture at St. Francis.
"He's on top of things and makes sure we're on top of things," Jackson said. "That we're hitting in the offseason, that we're always on that competitive edge and on the cusp of a new goal — whether that's a state championship or a win during the regular season or just doing well in practice. As a team, it's always, always, always, always winning — and winning with each other."
With two years left of being a Gladiator, Jackson is hopeful his playing career will continue beyond the walls of St. Francis.
"High school tennis is not the majority of the tennis I want to play. I want to play in college and be able to represent myself and my school in other places in life," Jackson said. "I know that I can do it. I just have to work hard, and I know I'll do that, too."
DREAM TEAM
Owen Jackson — Traverse City St. Francis, So. (Player of Year)
Jackson followed up a three-singles state championship with a two-singles state title after winning a team championship with the Gladiators in 2021. He finished with regional and conference championships as well en route to a 34-9 record.
Tanner Cooley — Traverse City Central, So
Cooley had a breakout season for the Trojans as a sophomore at one-singles. After a solid showing in the regional, Cooley picked up a win at the state championship finals before losing in the second round to end his season at 22-9.
Alex Lamphier — Traverse City Central, Fr.
The first-year Trojan finished with a 19-13 record along with runner-up efforts in the Big North Conference championships and the regional finals as well as a first-round win at states.
Parker Welch/Alden King — Traverse City Central, Sr., Jr.
The Trojan duo went 22-10 on the season while picking up a Big North Conference championship at one-doubles before a second-place effort at the Division 2 regionals. They also had a first-round win at states.
Tristan Bonanni — Traverse City St. Francis, Jr.
Bonanni made it all the way to the Division 4 state championship semifinals before falling short of individual glory. The junior Gladiator went 21-18 on the season and picked up conference and regional titles along the way.
Chris Bobrowski — Traverse City St. Francis, Jr.
The Division 4 state runner-up in three-singles put together a fantastic 2022 campaign. Bobrowski nabbed conference and regional titles and finished the year with a 32-9 record. His senior season should be one to watch.
Charlie King/Derek Berta — Traverse City St. Francis, Sr., Sr.
The top-seeded one-doubles team in the Division 4 state championships was upset in the semifinals, but the senior duo still put up a great season. King and Berta won conference and regional titles and finished the year 27-13.
Eli Schmude/Max King — Traverse City St. Francis, So., So.
Schmude and King also picked up the top seed in the two-doubles bracket of the Division 4 state finals and fell in the semifinals. They still finished the 2022 season with regional and conference titles as well as a 28-15 record.
Carson Poole/David Ansley — Traverse City St. Francis, So., So.
Poole and Ansley finished as the state championship runner-up in the Division 4 three-doubles tournament. They also took second place in the regional, and the pair really came on strong at the end of the regular season.
Evan Rindfusz — Petoskey, Sr.
The Division 3 regional champion at one-singles capped his high school career with a 30-11 record. He was second at the Big North Conference championships and picked up a first-round win at states.
Elijah Rindfusz — Petoskey, So.
The second-year Northman was on point for Petoskey in three-singles, finishing with a 34-8 record. He also claimed Big North Conference and regional championships while advancing to the state quarterfinals.
Collin Brantly — Petoskey, So.
Despite falling short in the Division 3 regional championship match, Brantly still had a spectacular season with a 34-8 record and a Big North Conference title at four-singles. He also picked up a first-round win at states.
Nate Thomas/Brian Tang — Petoskey, Sr., Fr.
The Division 3 one-doubles regional champions finished the year off at 26-17 and qualified for the state finals, where the senior-freshman tandem earned a first-round win.
Ethan St. Clair/Luke Bailey — Petoskey, Sr., So.
After cruising to a Division 3 regional championship, the state-qualifying duo made it to the quarterfinals to cap off a solid season. The three-singles pair finished the year at 32-10.
Colebrook Sutherland — Glen Lake, So.
Sutherland was more than solid for the Lakers in his sophomore season on the courts. He finished with a 16-6 record at one-singles and was runner-up in the Division 4 regional. He also made it to the state quarterfinals.
Michael Houtteman — Glen Lake, So.
The sophomore Laker advanced to the Division 4 state quarterfinals and was the two-singles runner-up in the regional to state champion Owen Jackson. He finished the year at 13-6.
Noah Lamb — Glen Lake, Sr.
Lamb put forth a tremendous effort in three-singles at the Division 4 state championship tournament, making it to the quarterfinals. He was also runner-up in the regional and finished his final high school season with a 16-5 record.
