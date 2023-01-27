Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY... ...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 30 kts from the west and highest waves around 11 feet. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Huron and Lake Michigan. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&