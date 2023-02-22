TRAVERSE CITY — Wyatt Nausadis ended his final home basketball game with a bang.
The Traverse City St. Francis star threw down a dunk just before time expired in a convincing 58-34 Lake Michigan Conference boys basketball win over Boyne City at St. Francis. The win puts the Gladiators and Ramblers into a tie atop the league with one game remaining.
“I wanted it a little bit just because when we went there, there was a lot being yelled at me — a bit of harassment,” Nausadis said of the Ramblers’ 50-44 win Jan. 21. “But the main focus was this is my last game on this court. I started every game here since being a freshman, and I wanted to put a cherry on top for that reason.”
If Division 3 No. 10-ranked St. Francis (16-3, 12-1 LMC) and Division 2 No. 9-ranked Boyne City (17-3, 12-1 LMC) both win Friday’s conference games with Grayling and East Jordan, respectively, they’ll share the Lake Michigan Conference crown for the first time. Since the league’s inception in 1997, the boys basketball title went outright to one team every year but one (Elk Rapids and Harbor Springs split it in 2002-03).
Nausadis took out a little frustration with his last-second dunk, waving in the direction of the Boyne City spectator section afterward.
“I think there’s a little bit of both,” St. Francis senior Joey Donahue said when asked if Nausadis was waving at the Boyne team or fans. “There are some harsh feelings there between him and a big part of that community.”
Boyne aimed for its first season sweep against St. Francis since the 2014-15 season. The Gladiators had other ideas.
Donahue scored 10 of his 18 points in the first quarter. Nausadis took it from there, scoring 11 of St. Francis’ 13 in the second quarter for a 29-22 halftime lead on the way to a game-high 26.
“This game meant a lot to us,” Nausadis said. “One, for the conference. And one because it was Boyne and we dropped the first one to them. Joey got his in the first quarter and then it was time for me to take over; and from there, the team just finished it off.”
John Hagelstein pitched in eight points, six rebounds, three steals and a block, and Drew Breimayer added six points, three blocks, three steals and three assists.
“They were the better team tonight,” Boyne City head coach Randy Calcaterra said. “Their game plan was better, and they executed better.”
Alex Calcaterra led the Ramblers with 11 points. Jack Neer added nine, Jacob Johnson six and Gavin Gewitt four.
St. Francis’ last three regular-season games are on the road, so Tuesday’s game was senior night, as well as a rivalry game with major conference title implications.
“It was a perfect perfect scene tonight, and I couldn’t write it out much better,” Donahue said. “We knew that it couldn’t just be all Wyatt tonight. We were all going to need to pitch in against a solid opponent. Wyatt was amazing, and all the seniors stepped up and played their role tonight.”
St. Francis pulled away more in the second half, outscoring Boyne 13-6 in the third quarter and 16-6 in the fourth.
“Some shots fell for us tonight, and that always helps,” St. Francis head coach Sean Finnegan said. “Defensively, we’ve definitely gotten a lot better from earlier in the year. ... If we’re locked in defensively and the boys are rotating how they’re supposed to, it makes it hard for other teams to score — no matter how skilled they are. And (Boyne) has a lot of talent on the offensive end.”
Boyne has one LMC game left Friday at East Jordan (4-14, 2-10 LMC) before hosting Petoskey (13-5) on Tuesday.
St. Francis travels Friday to Grayling (11-7, 7-5 LMC) before closing out the regular season with tough nonconference contests at McBain (16-4) and Cadillac (14-4). The Glads beat Grayling by 16 in their first meeting, while Boyne topped the Red Devils by 46.
“No better way to settle it than to win on our home court and our last home game,” Donahue said. “It was kind of the pinnacle of our regular season, but now we’re gearing up.”
