EAST LANSING — The sting of losing a football state championship at Ford Field has been the fuel for several St. Francis players as they moved from the gridiron to the hardwood.
“Going into the school year, our goal was to win both — football and basketball —but we fell short in football,” Gladiators senior Wyatt Nausadis said. “That first week of basketball was rough for me and the football players. It was hard to enjoy, but once we started playing, it was time to buy into a state championship in this one.”
No. 8-ranked St. Francis (24-4) pulled off a 46-36 win against Niles Brandywine (25-3) on Thursday at the Breslin Center to advance to the Division 3 state boys basketball championship game Saturday.
The Gladiators have six football players on the roster who were on the losing end in Detroit in November 2022. But after advancing on Thursday, they don’t want to suffer that bitter taste of defeat again.
“The biggest thing is experience because we’ve been on this stage twice,” Nausadis said. “Now that we’ve played at Ford Field and now Breslin, we’ll settle in a little bit and be ready for Saturday.”
It’s been more than a decade since St. Francis last hung a banner for basketball. The Gladiators finished as the Class C runner-up against their Saturday opponent, Flint Beecher.
Gladiator senior Drew Breimayer couldn’t be happier to be a step closer to raising a new banner.
“For a few years now, it’s been our goal to get here and to have it come true. It feels great,” Breimayer said. “We just have to get one more.”
In the postgame press conference, questions were flying to the football players on their loss to Lumen Christi. Senior John Hagelstein, who was on the losing end, doesn’t mind people bringing it up.
“It’s our goal to go into the state championship in any sport for us, and to be able to go in for two different sports in one year is impressive,” Hagelstein said. “I know they talk a lot about it, but we’re all used to it. It’s something we’re prideful of.”
After their state quarterfinal rout against St. Ignace on Tuesday, Nausadis and senior Joey Donahue expressed that the loss in Detroit is still with them. Now they hope a win on Saturday can ease some of the pain.
“When the game ended, I was almost in tears because it felt good,” Nausadis said. “I keep saying it, but this was our goal — and it feels good to make it.”
Nausadis is taking a fifth year at the Newman School in Boston because he has not received any Division 1 basketball offers. Nausadis mentioned how hard it can be for players like himself to get looks from a D1 school coming from northern Michigan.
“When I’m targeting these lower Division 1 to mid-major schools, it’s tough,” Nausadis said. “Hopefully, this extra year will do a lot for me since there won’t be any football, and I’ll be playing a ton of basketball. So I plan to make big strides.”
Nausadis said he had an opportunity to go to Newman a few years ago but wanted to stick it out at St. Francis.
Nausadis is averaging 20.1 points and three assists pers game while knocking down more than 40 3-pointers. He also surpassed 1,000 career points at St. Francis.
Playing at the Breslin Center brought a sense of belonging to Nausadis. He noted Tuesday it’s been one of his dreams to play at the Breslin.
“There weren’t many nerves, just a ton of excitement,” Nausadis said. “I talked about it in the locker room. I said the same thing at Ford Field. ‘Why am I not nervous?’ Getting ready for these moments, we practice a lot and go out and play with confidence.”
