EAST LANSING — Losing in two state title games in the same year can be a life lesson to some of the Gladiators of Traverse City St. Francis.
"This is going to be my biggest memory," senior Wyatt Nausadis said. "We reconstructed this program and proved that northern Michigan teams and St. Francis can make it down here."
St. Francis fought tooth and nail in East Lansing against an undefeated Flint Beecher team in 2012 for the Class C State Championship but lost. The Gladiators (24-5) on Saturday had the same result against the Bucs (24-4), finishing runner-up after losing 60-54.
Flint Beecher has won seven state titles in 12 years — 10 total. This is the Bucs' first with head coach Marquis Gray.
Former players from the 2012 team understand the feeling of losing a state title. Former Gladiator Byron Bullough noted that it taught him that not everything goes your way but can make you stronger mentally.
"I've learned that adversity is something that only makes you stronger in the long term," Bullough said. "You either win or you learn."
Six football players on the basketball roster have experienced losses at Ford Field and the Breslin Center this year. Senior Wyatt Nausadis echoed what former Gladiator, now the assistant coach for the Utah Jazz, Sean Sheldon, said about using a loss and turning it into a positive.
"The biggest thing to take away from this game, win or lose, is to enjoy the moment, and it's just basketball at the end of the day," Sheldon said. "You'll have much worse moments throughout your life, so don't dwell on it too long either way."
With Nausadis's time at St. Francis concluding, there's more basketball ahead of him.
Nausadis is taking his talents to the Newman School in Boston for a fifth year as he continues to seek a Division 1 offer. Nausadis had 12 points in the first half and finished with 20.
"The biggest thing for me that'll I'll take from this experience is motivation. I would have said the same thing after the football state championship. You never want to be in that position," Nausadis said. "There is so much work and sweat that goes into making it here, and then when it falls short — it's the worse feeling ever."
Nausadis is leaving a legacy that others can follow.
He is the all-time leading scorer in school history and surpassed more than 1,000 points his senior year. St. Francis head coach Sean Finnegan tried to hold back his tears when speaking about No.1.
"When you ask a kid to work hard for you or to run into a wall for you, he's done that whether you are watching or not," Finnegan said. "He's a coach on the floor and someone you can trust. Someone told me earlier this year that he's like a cheat code in a video game.
"The kids chant "Wyatt, Wyatt" every time because they look up to him. I don't think he realizes it yet how important that is for our program and the legacy he's left behind."
Players who come and go from the halls of St. Francis have always remained a part of the Gladiator family. Before the game, many of the former players from the 2012 team showed praise for what this team has been able to do.
"We talk about this a lot in football and basketball, Glads here care; and if you graduate from St. Francis, you follow St. Francis for the rest of your life," Nausadis said. "It's cool to know that we have those types of people still watching us and knowing what we are doing."
Finnegan noted that playing at the Breslin Center on Thursday and Saturday allowed more people to watch St. Francis play.
"Getting to a big stage like this helps put you in a position where you can be more successful in the future," Finnegan said. "The more opportunities you have to play or coach on big stages, the better you're going to be down the road. The experience is priceless."
With the season in the books, Nausadis and Finnegan couldn't be happier with how this year panned out.
"We got to the final stage and got to play two games on this floor," Finnegan said. "Not many coaches or players in the state could say they ever got here once."
