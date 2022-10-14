TRAVERSE CITY — Alica Revett started things off. Her teammates helped her from there.
Traverse City St. Francis’ only senior had the pregame spotlight to herself on senior night, even singing the national anthem prior to the No. 10-ranked Gladiators’ game against Division 3 honorable mention Lake City (31-4-1).
Revett and the Glads (24-6-1) rallied from an early deficit to take the highly-competitive nonconference match in five sets — 23-25, 25-19, 25-17, 22-25, 15-7.
“She’s a big part of this team,” said junior outside hitter Garnet Mullet, who led the Glads with 23 kills, 25 digs and four aces. “She’s always uplifting. She kept everyone positive tonight, and that was another big contributor, too. It was nice to celebrate her with a win.”
Revett pitched in four kills along with her anthem rendition.
Lake City won the opening set 25-23 on a tip from 6-foot-2 middle hitter Alie Bisballe.
“You can see the height on their team,” Mullet said. “They’re very, very good with ball control. They can really pound the ball. This is one of the tougher teams that we’ve played and it was very fun to play them.”
St. Francis shook off an 11-8 deficit in the second game to take the lead for good on a kill from freshman Claire Hurley, 12-11, before winning 25-19.
The Trojans lead early in the third game before the Gladiators rallied with a Revett block to tie it at 11-11 and then went on an 8-0 run finished off by a Quinn Yenshaw kill to take control in a 25-17 victory.
Lake City, which plays in one of the toughest district draws in the area with No. 4-ranked McBain and honorable mention Manton, came back from an early 10-6 deficit in the fourth set, tying it up at 11 on a Kasey Keenan ace and taking control with Bisballe putting up back-to-back kills and a block to take a 20-18 lead in what would turn into a 25-22 win.
“Our hits were on tonight, and we got rid of our tip game a bit,” Trojans head coach Amber Besko said. “We’re very tip heavy when we’re off the net, and tonight we finally started swinging a bit off the net, which is a big change for our team.”
The freshman-laden Gladiators rushed out to a 6-0 fifth-game lead, and the Trojans wouldn’t get any closer than five points as Mullet willed the Glads to the win with two aces, four kills and a block. Hurley added three kills in the fifth.
“After that first set, we played at a really high level,” Mullet said. “Then we just kind of fell off a little bit. We came into the huddle after that first set and we were like, ‘Okay, we’ve got this,’ and we just continued that energy all throughout the night — and that really showed in that fifth set.”
It’s also the first time this season that the extremely young St. Francis team played a five-set match. They played to four sets just once prior.
“This was the first time the freshmen have ever played a five-set match,” St. Francis head coach Kathleen Nance said. “They maintained their composure really well. Now we know we can start off a little down and we know we can recover. We know we have the stamina for it and that we’re ready and prepared to make that fight.”
MacKenzie Bisballe, a 6-foot tall setter, led the Trojans with 17 assists, seven kills, 12 digs and eight blocks. Kaylee Keenan added 25 digs, Haylee Parniske had 16 digs and two blocks, Zoe Butkovich chipped in four digs, six kills and two blocks and Emily Urie added 20 digs and two blocks. Alie Bisballe finished with nine kills, four blocks and three digs, while Kasey Keenan had eight digs, two kills, two blocks and two aces and Helen Brown contributed 16 assists and 10 digs.
“We probably played some of our best volleyball,” Besko said. “We struggled getting her to find the ball and know where the setter is going to throw it. It was the best game I’ve watched her play, and what a great time for her to peak. We got a hard team in districts and we want her peaking now.”
The Gladiators had three players with double-digit assists, with freshman Reese Jones at 35, sophomore Tessah Konas with 20 and sophomore libero Avery Nance adding 11.
Yenshaw put up 19 kills and 19 digs, Jones added 11 digs, three kills and a pair of aces, Landry Fouch logged a half dozen kills, Harper Nausadis had two blocks and three digs, Hurley finished with 13 kills and four digs, Nance had 20 digs and Konas chipped in a half dozen digs.
“That was certainly one of the strongest teams we played,” Kathleen Nance said. “Their blocking, even their girls that weren’t quite as tall as their middles, were putting up a really good block on us. It took us a little bit to adjust to that, but I think they did a really nice job responding.”
St. Francis returns to action Saturday in McBain’s tournament, while Lake City is off until playing in Monday’s quad at Reese.
