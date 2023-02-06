TRAVERSE CITY — No doubt there were some exhausted players, coaches and fans when the Northern Michigan Showcase came to a close Saturday at Traverse City St. Francis High School.
The Gladiators hosted a slate of five games featuring themselves and nine other teams that ended with St. Francis’ matchup against undefeated Detroit Cass Tech, which is ranked No. 1 in Division 1 in the latest Michigan Associated Press Poll.
Although the Glads could not get the win, losing 46-39 to the Technicians, St. Francis head coach Sean Finnegan was more than pleased with his team’s efforts.
“They (Cass Tech) were expected to beat us and beat us handily,” Finnegan said. “If we compete with them and give them a game, we’ve sent a message. We accomplished what we wanted to accomplish, and that was proving to ourselves and anyone that cares that we can play with anyone in the state and are capable of beating anyone in the state.”
Coming into Saturday’s matchup with St. Francis, Cass Tech was 16-0 and averaging 73.25 points per game with a season-high 112 points against Detroit Renaissance on Jan. 24. The Technicians also have an average margin of victory of 26.4 points per game.
The Glads held Cass Tech to its lowest point total of the season at 46 and became just the fourth team this season to lose to the Technicians by fewer than 17 points.
St. Francis is now 11-3 overall and 7-1 in the Lake Michigan Conference. The combined record of the only teams to beat St. Francis — Cass Tech, Boyne City and Grand Haven — is 42-5.
“We just need to relax and play basketball,” Finnegan said. “Trust what we’re doing. Trust your teammates. Trust yourself. We can play with anybody. (Saturday) was a good reminder that, a month out from the tournament, there shouldn’t be anyone we see along the way that scares us.”
Finnegan, his coaching staff and the players started preparing for Cass Tech on Monday, even with games against Kalkaska and Grayling on the docket before Saturday.
“We normally never look ahead like that,” Finnegan said, “but given the type of team they were, we knew we were going to have to do some things that weren’t necessarily in our characteristic.”
The aim was slowing the game down, taking the proverbial air out of the ball and playing a half-court style on both ends of the floor, Finnegan said. That plan was “executed to a T,” according to the head coach.
“We were saying all week that there was no pressure on us. This team was supposed to come in here and run us out of the gym,” Finnegan said. “The longer the game stayed close, the better chance we had.”
St. Francis led 10-8 after the first quarter but fell behind 25-21 by halftime. Cass Tech built a double-digit lead by the end of third quarter at 38-28, but the Gladiators managed to get within four points with two minutes left in the game before the Technicians shut the door on a St. Francis comeback to win 46-39.
The Glads never panicked, and Finnegan said that was a true testament to the leadership on the team.
“It was right there for the taking,” he said. “We had some good looks and opportunities, but sometimes the ball just doesn’t want to go in.”
“If a couple shots go down, (Joey) Donahue doesn’t get in foul trouble, a couple 50-50 balls go our way, you never know how it could’ve finished out,” Finnegan continued. “We gave ourselves a chance when it mattered, and I’m extremely proud of the kids and the effort they gave.”
Wyatt Nausadis led the Glads in scoring with 14 points, five steals and four rebounds. John Hagelstein had nine points, five boards, four dimes and four thefts. Drew Breimayer also had nine points, and Donahue finished with five points, six rebounds and four assists.
“This game was a reminder, a gut check that this is how we need to play every time we step on the floor,” Finnegan said.
Despite the loss, Finnegan felt the event was a great success for basketball in northern Michigan.
“The atmosphere was absolutely amazing,” he said. “I’m beyond thrilled for the support we got from the community and northern Michigan at large. Not everyone in there was necessarily a St. Francis fan, but there was a ton of butts in the seats and it was fun to play in that atmosphere.”
Finnegan’s excitement for the future of the showcase has only grown.
“I’m really excited for the showcase itself and how many people showed up and how it really resonated in the community,” he said. “We heard a buzz about it leading up to it and people talking about it. There were a lot of people there, and it was really neat to see the support and love for the game of basketball in our community.”
The Gladiators now have a stretch in which four of their next five contests — all LMC opponents — are at home. They host East Jordan on Tuesday and Elk Rapids on Friday.
