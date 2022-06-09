TRAVERSE CITY — It might not have been a home game on paper, but the Traverse City St. Francis Gladiators picked up a regional semifinal win on their home field Wednesday.
St. Francis lost the coin flip against Boyne City and played as the “road team” at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Middle School, but that was all the Gladiators lost. St. Francis topped their Lake Michigan Conference foe in an 8-1 final behind the arm and bat of Charlie Peterson.
Peterson picked up the win, going 4.1 innings and giving up no runs on just two hits while striking out four. The senior also went 3-for-4 at the plate with two doubles, two runs scored and three RBI. St. Francis head coach Tom Passinault took Peterson out mid batter at 75 pitches with a 4-0 lead to save the southpaw for Saturday’s regional championship and possible state quarterfinal action.
“It’s his last time playing at home,” Passinault said of Peterson. “His numbers this year are just phenomenal. He struck out over a hundred kids. He’s got more than 25 extra-base hits. He’s hitting over .500. He’s definitely the straw that stirs the drink.”
Peterson remained humble after the game, passing the credit for the win along to his teammates.
“You can talk about the day I had, but we have so many young guys that are contributing, right now,” Peterson said. “Talk about Matthew Kane, who saved two runs defensively, went 2-for-3 and got a bunt down. Guys are contributing up and down the lineup.”
Peterson said the team they are now is a complete 180-degree change from who they were in game one. Passinault agreed, adding his players seemed to find their identity about 10-12 games ago.
“They love each other, and there’s no selfishness on this team,” Passinault said. “They’re so unselfish. They cheer for everybody and are just happy that we won.”
Josh Groves led off action in the first with a 2-2 single up the middle and eventually came around to score on a wild pitch with two outs before Aaron Bess got Jack Prichard to strike out looking.
Peterson singled with two strikes and two outs in the top of the third inning. Cody Richards drove in Peterson with a ringing first-pitch double just over Kacey Gray’s glove in right field to make it 2-0 Gladiators. Prichard stung a line-drive single to left to bring in Richards and put St. Francis in control at 3-0.
The Ramblers threatened with two outs in the bottom of the fourth. Chas Stanek walked on five pitches, and Wyatt Stinger drove a single to center on a 1-1 count followed by another five-pitch walk to Charlie Dobbelaer.
But Peterson got out of the jam and induced a groundball to Harrison Shepherd at second base from Kaden Jewett for the out.
The Gladiators wasted no time putting the pressure on in the top of the fifth. Peterson took the first pitch he saw over the left fielder’s head for a double. He later scored when Richards singled to third base and an error allowed Peterson to cross home plate to go up 4-0.
After Peterson struck out Hewitt to start the fifth, Passinault took out his starter with 75 pitches thrown. Cody Richards came in and struck out Bess and Jacob Bush to end the frame.
Although Peterson was no longer on the mound, he still made his presence felt at the plate. The senior took a full-count pitch with two outs and the bases loaded and deposited it just in front of the right-centerfield fence to bring in three runs and all but secure a Gladiator victory.
Boyne City head coach Jason Terryberry called Peterson’s bases-clearing two-bagger a “backbreaker.”
“We had our opportunities, but we just didn’t capitalize on them,” Terryberry said. “They’ve been fighting all year. They battled all year.”
Boyne City loaded the bases in the sixth with one out and Dobbelaer reached out and poked a single just over the first baseman’s head to get the Ramblers on the board. But that was all Boyne could muster.
Jewett popped out in foul ground behind home plate, and Aidan Reamer reeled it in to get a clutch second out.
“I just wanted to make a play for my pitchers,” Reamer said. “Cody and Charlie both showed out today.”
Richards got Hewitt swinging on strikes to end the Rambler threat. The Glads got that run back in the top of the seventh when Prichard scored on a wild pitch.
Richards allowed a two-out single in the bottom of the seventh but got Riley Ditmarr to ground out to second to end the game and send St. Francis to Saturday’s regional title game.
“I feel like we have all the momentum we need rolling into Saturday,” Reamer said. “We have a lot of guys who were around the team last year when we made a run, and we feel primed to do it again.”
St. Francis plays either Leroy Pine River or Reed City at Harbor Springs in the regional championship game Saturday. First pitch is set for 12:30 p.m. The quarterfinal matchup follows right after with a 3 p.m. scheduled start.
“The main thing we have to do is keep playing our game,” Reamer said. “Everybody on the team is hitting, right now. Everyone’s feeling good. If we keep playing the way we are, I don’t think anyone in the state is going to beat us.”
Peterson said they need to just keep playing clean, fundamental baseball.
“In high school, that’s the best way to win,” he said. “An out is extremely significant. You can’t give outs away. When you have a guy make the routine play, nobody talks about it, but it’s a huge boost for us defensively and translates to offense too because it gets us back in the dugout.”
For the Ramblers, they end their season with a district championship and a 17-17 record thanks to stellar play from a young squad. Terryberry said after the loss that he misses it already, calling Wednesday an emotional day.
“They improved all year. That’s all I could ask of these guys,” he said. “Today just wasn’t our day, but I’m proud of these guys and I look forward to what they can do next year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.