KALAMAZOO — The state finals action Friday was replete with northern Michigan tennis players. Saturday was a different story, however, as only two local stars made it to the semifinals.
Traverse City St. Francis had two representatives in the final four of their respective flights with Mary Kate Ansely making it in two-singles and top-seeded and undefeated Audrey Lee making it in four-singles.
Ansley, a freshman and the three seed in the bracket, lost a hard-fought battle to the No. 2 seed, Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard’s Vivian Heegan, by a 6-4, 6-4 final in the semifinals. Lee made it all the way to the championship match after knocking off Nile Brandywine’s Abagail Solloway in the semis by a 6-4, 6-3 final. The senior Gladiator, however, lost in the title bout to Ann Arbor Greenhills’ Manassa Gollapalli, 6-3 and 6-2.
Ansley finished her season with a 23-2 mark, and Lee’s lone defeat came Saturday to cap her senior campaign with a 24-1 record.
Greenhills won the team state championship in a blowout, collecting 37 points to runner-up Father Gabriel’s 20. Bloomfield Academy of the Sacred Heart was third with 17 points, and St. Francis was fourth with 16.
St. Francis head coach Dane Fosgard said a top-five finish was the goal.
“I was proud of the way they competed this weekend. They showed a lot of heart,” Fosgard said of his players. “It was very hot, and that didn’t prevent any of them from playing good tennis. I was proud of the way some of of players who came to states for the first time performed. I felt like everybody really pulled their weight to get that fourth place.”
“We could have gone top three, or we could have dropped out of the top five,” he continued. “But I’m happy where we finished.”
Fosgard already has his sights set on next year and is excited about the potential on his roster.
“The future of the program is looking really good,” Fosgard said. “I’m already looking forward to next year. We’ve got a pretty young team, and everybody’s planning on playing a lot in the offseason and leading up to next year. I would bet on top three next year.”
The Gladiators are losing just three seniors in Mary Chittle at one-singles, Lee at four-singles and Alyssa Corpus at three-doubles.
“All three of those girls were a huge staple in the program,” Fosgard said. “Having players like Mary and Audrey and Alyssa, it just really helps build the program. They’ve all been so dedicated to the team, and they’ve been that next piece in the puzzle to build a good program.”
And that good program has a lot of positives to look back on from the 2023 season, including a Lake Michigan Conference championship and a Division 4 regional championship — shared with Elk Rapids — along with that state finals berth. Lee making it to the championship match was just the cherry on top.
“There were a lot of nerves. Definitely wasn’t easy,” Fosgard said of watching Lee’s finals match. “She had an undefeated season leading up to today, and she’s had some tough matches along the way. Her finals match was, by far, the toughest. She played a very consistent player that just didn’t miss.”
Lee said she knew Gollapalli was a great hitter, and that knowledge was cemented during their match.
“There were a lot of nerves, but I was really proud of my semifinals match,” said Lee, who won the first set of the semis and then found herself down 3-0 in the second set before winning the next six in a row to grab a spot in the championship match. “I didn’t know if I was going to make it, and then something switched in my mentality. Coming off that match, I was really proud of how I played.”
Getting as far as she did was Lee’s goal for the last year; and although she did not win a state title, she knows she accomplished a great deal.
“This season and all year, states has been the final goal that I’ve been looking toward,” Lee said. “This year, I’m really proud of how I played — especially this weekend and how far I got. Obviously, it wasn’t the outcome I was hoping for, but I’m still proud of how hard I pushed through this tournament.”
Lee took a moment to reflect on how important not only tennis has been to her in her four years, but how important being a part of the Gladiators has been.
“I used to play other sports in high school, but when I started tennis after our COVID year when I was a sophomore, I quit all other sports and solely focused on tennis,” Lee said. “The atmosphere, the coaches, the teammates, the camaraderie that’s built in this sport really just makes it and made this entire high school career amazing. I’ve loved tennis my whole life, so getting to play in high school was definitely a dream of mine.”
She hopes the other players on the St. Francis roster are living out that dream as well.
“I want to tell them to give it their all in every match. You’ve got to put your heart into every match,” Lee said. “Really appreciate the coaches that you have and the teammates you have because it’s something special unlike any other sport. Really appreciate the blessing and opportunity you have to be a part of this team.”
