TRAVERSE CITY — A basketball game almost didn’t have any referees.
Varsity football games popped up on post-holiday Thursdays this season.
Athletic directors paid double to find officials.
These are the symptoms of a larger epidemic that sports administrators across Michigan warned about for more than a decade.
Not enough referees to go around.
“It’s been a constant refrain that we’re going to suffer a shortage,” Traverse City West Athletic Director Jason Carmien said. “People are going to start seeing it impact their teams. ... It’s really starting to happen.”
When the Titans had to reschedule a girls basketball game against Petoskey to Feb. 16, Carmien said they didn’t have officials committed for the game at 9 a.m. the morning of the contest. They found some and the game was able to go on, with most fans not knowing how close it came to not happening at all.
The Northern Sports Officials Association, which schedules referees for many Traverse City-area high school sporting events, saw a 20-percent drop in registered officials in the last two years. The average age of its basketball officials is 61 — more than a decade older than the statewide average.
“I don’t know if I’d call it a crisis, but we’re close,” said Michigan High School Athletic Association Assistant Director and Head of Officiating Brent Rice. “If we continue on this path, it could easily be called a crisis.”
Zebra patterns
After a huge tumble in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, referee levels in 2021-22 largely bounced back to the pre-pandemic lows. Across the state, 8,105 officials were registered with the MHSAA in 2021, when the organization drew from more than 10,000 in the mid-2010s and 13,000 in the 2000s.
The number of football officials statewide decreased overall by 260 since 2018.
Most sports experienced a large dip in registered officials in 2020, when the pandemic resulted in the 2019-20 basketball seasons not getting completed, spring sports didn’t happen at all, and football as well as the 2020-21 winter seasons were severely altered.
“We weren’t seeing new officials coming on board,” said NSOA President Bill Parker. “COVID kind of spearheaded that.”
Carmien said three area football crews are folding, which is a big concern. The Big North Conference is considering changing its basketball scheduling next year to a doubleheader format, where boys and girls varsity games get played back-to-back at the same location. TC Central and TC West did that this year for their games against each other.
Some sports are actually healthier than four years ago. Hockey numbers increased, with 42 more registered officials in 2021 than 2018. That makes 486 referees for 130 hockey teams. Hockey took the biggest dip in 2020, with only 279 officials, a decrease of 59 percent from the year prior.
Wrestling now has 45 more referees, 397, statewide than in 2018. Those gains aren’t necessarily reflected in northern Michigan, however.
The North Central Officials Association, based in Grayling, is the only association that offers wrestling officials for the upper half of the lower peninsula. It has only 10 wrestling officials on its roster.
Aside from slight gains in smaller sports such as track, cross country, golf and swimming — all sports where the demand for referees is lower, and vocal scrutiny from fans even less.
Barb Beckett, NSOA assigned, said about a dozen officials just didn’t come back after the most serious parts of the pandemic.
The 2020 basketball numbers took a similar dip, losing 22.1 percent of officials, but seeing a 22.5 percent rebound in 2021 to 3,482 statewide. That number is 77 lower than in 2018. There are 717 boys basketball squads and 705 girls teams in this year’s postseason field.
Whereas numbers rebounded for many sports, gaining back much of the pandemic losses from 2020, baseball and softball are an exception.
Baseball umpires shrunk by 190 since 2018, while softball shed even more at 206. Baseball lost 4.6 percent of its officials in 2019, saw a 23.5 decrease in 2020 and only a 13.5 increase in 2021. Softball experienced slightly worse numbers, falling 7.1 percent in 2019, 17.7 percent in 2020 and gaining back 9.4 percent in 2021.
Not on schedule
A large number of games were rescheduled this season because COVID-19 issues, further highlighting the need for change.
The Lake Michigan Conference instituted an unofficial policy that if a school couldn’t field a varsity team because of COVID-19 outbreaks or concerns, the team had to call up junior varsity players and play the game as scheduled.
“The only game that was put back (for us) was Charlevoix,” Grayling head coach LJ Mead said. “We had six kids out. So that game moved to a Saturday from a Tuesday while we figured out what was happening.”
Traverse City St. Francis varsity boys basketball head coach Sean Finnegan said it also interrupts scouting and keeping track of league standings.
“You go to look for a couple scores, and are like, ‘Why didn’t they play?’” Finnegan said.
The coming week is a grueling one for basketball officials. Girls districts take place Monday, Wednesday and Friday, while boys basketball teams are trying to squeeze in as many games as possible to prepare for districts next week. Referees could be working six straight days, including doubleheaders for varsity and JV boys.
MHSAA’s Geoff Kimmerly said from anecdotal evidence that significantly more games have been moved this year than normal, but the MHSAA doesn’t track that data during the regular season. According to schedules posted on the MHSAA’s website, 51 basketball games were postponed Feb. 17-19 as snowstorms hit downstate and the Upper Peninsula harder than northwest Lower Michigan.
“That goes not only for the team, but refs can also get COVID and affect that,” said Traverse City basketball referee Gabe Janowiak. “It’s a lot of juggling.”
Janowiak, who works full time at Munson Medical Center, limits refereeing to two nights a week and said this season he’s generally had one of those contests either moved or the time changed about once every two weeks.
“We’ve had to remain flexible,” he said. “At times, COVID actually helped officials. When games were canceled, you had more help for other games.”
Pandemic problem
Parker said last year was even more challenging, with COVID-19 postponing the basketball season multiple times, which resulted in seven different schedules. The end result of a condensed season with teams playing 18 games over six weeks strained the remaining officials.
Last year saw games played almost every Saturday. Those numbers dipped a bit this year, but are still fairly common. Statewide, 157 varsity basketball games were played on Saturdays the first three weeks of February. Typically, Saturdays were when referees officiate youth games, so the issue trickled down to other age groups as well.
Beckett said more than a dozen local varsity games in December 2021 and January 2022 were rescheduled because of COVID-19 outbreaks or concerns, but all of them were eventually played.
“It’s unbelievable what we go through to get these games staffed,” Beckett said.
Carmien said he’s found only Mondays and Wednesdays are available for rescheduling games. Many officials are already booked for youth sports on weekends.
The original basketball schedule went well, with enough referees to cover all the games. They started running into difficulty when games were canceled and moved around because of COVID-19 outbreaks and poor weather. That ended up in more doubleheaders than normal.
Incidents like Tuesday’s postponements from an ice storm just pile on. Most of those games were rescheduled to the next day. Some boys games went to March 3, a day in between girls district tournament rounds.
“This has been a doozy,” said Cadillac Area Officials Association assigner Penny McDonald. “We already have a full slate for (Wednesday).”
A Jan. 28 boys basketball game between Lake Leelanau St. Mary and Ellsworth also stands out. The contest’s site moved back and forth between the two schools multiple times as neither could find referees. The game eventually was played in Ellsworth, with a crew of three officials from Alpena, East Jordan and Kewadin.
A varsity football game between Manton and Lake City last fall moved to a Thursday night because of lack of officials that Friday.
“Without referees,” said NSOA assigner Don Crossman, “it’s only a scrimmage.”
Grappling with the issue
Wrestling is a sport where officials are in high demand, especially in northern Michigan.
Frank Mancuso, a 44-year-old Maple City resident, said he officiates about 25 events each winter.
“We are all in demand,” he said.
TC St. Francis Athletic Director Aaron Biggar said he often uses wrestling referees that travel 125 miles from Alpena, and recently had to pay double the standard rate to get a home meet officiated.
Mancuso said he and other area wrestling officials tried recruiting more refs at area meets, with little to show for it.
“Eventually,” Mancuso said, “they say, ‘I see you guys get yelled at. No thanks.’”
He refereed an entire quad meet at Traverse City Central by himself when another available official couldn’t be found.
Mancuso said he did a tournament in Mancelona where enough referees couldn’t be hired, and none of them received breaks throughout the day.
“We were spread thin during the pandemic,” Mancuso said. “And it feels like we are now as much as ever.”
Officials make $40-85 per game, depending on the age level. Extra money for mileage is sometimes included for those making a long trip. A varsity basketball doubleheader can often land a ref around $150 in one night.
Referees buy their own uniforms and often join local associations that help find gigs. Registration with the MHSAA costs $40 per year, plus $16 per additional sport, and includes $1 million in liability insurance. Officials have to pass a rules test to register.
What to do?
There have been several pushes to get new officials, working to varying degrees.
Crossman said the NSOA recruited about a dozen new referees in the last two years, but that doesn’t keep up with the losses.
Many referees left the profession during the COVID-19 pandemic, and a good number never returned.
Jan Veliquette, a football and basketball official of 33 years from Elk Rapids, just came back three weeks ago after almost a two-year absence. He’s already been booked for 12 games.
“I feel like one of the younger officials that’s still officiating,” the 65-year-old Veliquette said. “I’ve seen some new faces since I’ve come back. I don’t know if it’s enough to save the craft.”
His last basketball game was the boys district semifinal between Mancelona and Traverse City St. Francis in 2020, just before the pandemic shut down high school sports for months.
He reffed football games this fall, operating as the head referee. As the crew’s “white hat,” he lined up behind the play and figured he was social distanced enough for football. He held off returning to basketball games until his in-laws were vaccinated.
The MHSAA instituted several programs designed to increase interest in younger referees. Advertisements and public service announcements commonly precede state tournament events. Instead of elevator music, the MHSAA has a promo on the East Lansing office’s phone system stating, “Without officials, nobody wins.”
The pushes are working, but not enough to stem the tide of older whistle-blowers leaving the job market.
Rice said many of the new officials don’t have the experience the ones they’re replacing had, so judging the state of refereeing purely by the numbers isn’t a true litmus test.
“You can’t replicate their experience,” Rice said.
The MHSAA’s Legacy Program — which pairs high school students with mentors — produced its highest numbers in 2019, creating 147 new refs. The program averages about 100 annually, with 90 last year.
“We have a lot of dedicated officials who have done this a long time,” Carmien said. “When that group of people stops doing it, I don’t know if we have enough younger people behind them.”
The MHSAA is reconvening a panel to develop a curriculum for schools to teach officiating as part of physical education classes. The MHSAA is also going to require that each local officials association have a recruiting coordinator and set up a workshop for those individuals to meet yearly to share strategies and best practices.
McDonald said the CAOA has considered finding several teachers at each school to certify to officiate in case of an emergency.
Keeping referees seems to be the toughest. The Legacy Program and other recruiting efforts often bear fruit initially, but most referees don’t last long. There’s a big drop-off in retention after three years, Kimmerly said.
“There are so many that give it a try and are done because of fan behavior,” he said.
Some of the best recruiting efforts have been literal legacies. Crossman’s 20-year-old son, Mark, is an area basketball official after not playing the sport in high school.
Going to crews of three in basketball helped extend careers because of less running involved, similar to football moving to seven-person crews. That’s something that’s happened more recently, and isn’t standard. Both schools have to agree to seven officials instead of five. Three-person basketball crews also allow pairing younger officials with more veteran ones for development and mentoring.
Janowiak estimated about 75 percent of football games he officiated had five-person crews, with seven-person crews typically only at larger schools.
‘Take a deep breath’
Fan behavior gets cited nearly universally as a reason referees are stepping away from the profession — or not starting in the first place.
“We have to be better in the stands,” Parker said. “I get that it’s the heat of the moment, but if people just take a deep breath before you speak, you can handle things better — like anything else in life.”
Janowiak said refs need the ability to let criticism from the stands “go in one ear and out the other.”
“Human nature is competitive,” Janowiak said. “Instant gratification is the nature of the world. ... I enjoy it. It’s one way to stay active in the community. It’s been positive for me.”
Berating officials has become commonplace at high school games, and athletic directors often don’t have the time to police an entire crowd.
“Recruiting has been hard,” said McDonald, a veteran basketball and volleyball official. “It’s been hard to get young people to join. ... Kids just see the yelling from fans and they turn away from it.”
The issue has been so difficult that the CAOA, which handles almost 100 basketball officials between boys and girls, dropped assigning football, baseball and softball because the group didn’t have enough referees in those sports cover the area.
“No amount of talking about it,” Becket said with a sigh, “seems to add to our troops.”
