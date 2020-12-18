LANSING — Hunter Ventline heard the news while fixing a wheel bearing on his truck.
Soon enough, the Grayling senior quarterback will have to put away the tools and get revved back up for football after the Michigan High School Athletic Association was allowed to resume the fall playoffs as soon as Jan. 2.
"I was totally expecting it to be pushed back to the spring," Ventline said. "All the boys are excited. Coach texted us and told us to start running."
Grayling currently has about a foot of snow on the ground, but that's not going to stop the Vikings from hosting Negaunee in a Jan. 5 regional championship game.
Many thought the completion of the remaining fall sports — football, volleyball and swimming — would get sandwiched in between winter and spring in March or April, so Friday's breaking news came as a bit of a surprise.
"I'm baffled, excited and figuring out how to get a snowblower running," Suttons Bay athletic director Doug Periard said.
Instead of spring, the undefeated Norsemen now host Inland Lakes in an eight-player football semifinal Jan. 2.
Friday's announcement by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services also moved back the possibility of winter sports — except skiing, which can start up Monday — until Jan. 16. Specifics aside from that date haven't been released yet by the Michigan High School Athletic Association, although Periard and other athletic directors speculated basketball teams will need at least a week of formal practices before being able to play, meaning teams will have lost all of December and much of January if they restart around Jan. 23.
"Out of all the ups and downs and announcements out of the blue this year, this takes the cake," Traverse City St. Francis football coach Josh Sellers said. "I totally expected we were going to be in the spring."
St. Francis and Traverse City Central have to work out a doubleheader at Thirlby Field, as the Trojans host North Farmington that same day.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is embarking on an antigen testing "pilot program" to allow the Michigan high school sports season to complete its COVID-interrupted fall season, Director Robert Gordon announced in a televised state press conference.
The Representative Council meets again Tuesday to discuss details for the rest of winter sports.
Friday’s announcement from the MDHHS brought swift response from the MHSAA, who released dates for the completion of football, volleyball and girls swimming and diving.
Football regional finals and eight-player semifinals are set for Jan. 2, with finals locations still to be announced. MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said Ford Field in Detroit is still a possibility for the finals, but all games leading to that point will be hosted by the school with the most playoff points.
Uyl said Iron Mountain is already trying to book the Superior Dome in Marquette for its game against Johannesburg-Lewiston, as it is supposed to be played in the Upper Peninsula.
Teams face only 12 days to prepare for regional championship games in 11-player and state semifinals for eight-player football, with two holidays in that span.
"The good part is a lot of kids have been working out on their own and staying in shape," Joburg head coach and athletic director Joe Smokevitch said. "Getting back into a routine will be the challenge."
Smokevitch said the Cardinals still plan on making the trip to the U.P. and back in one day in order to lessen possible exposure and have students back to have a day to themselves before school restarts in person Jan. 4.
The girls volleyball tournament begins again with quarterfinals on Jan. 5. Volleyball semifinals and finals get played Jan. 7-9 at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek. The girls swimming and diving finals take place Jan. 15-16, with one division each at three different locations.
No spectators will be allowed at the fall tournament events.
The winter sports seasons, except for alpine skiing, are still on hold until Jan. 16 and teams for those sports cannot meet or practice until the pilot program is completed. Skiing may resume practice along with the fall sports on Monday, because it's outdoors.
“I think it’s really just a test of can we do this right and can we do it the way it was intended,” Mesick volleyball coach Stacey Quiggin said. “I guess there is a lot of weight on our shoulders to make sure the girls take it serious and do what they need to so that it doesn’t go south and ruin it for other sports.”
The pilot program’s details have yet to be released in full, but the MDHHS said it is confident this is the safest way to move forward, according to Uyl.
The antigen tests have become more available as frontline workers and those in nursing homes get the first wave of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the MDHHS. All tests in the pilot program will be provided by and paid for by MDHHS.
“My understanding is still not super clear on what exactly is going to happen on a daily basis,“ Cadillac volleyball coach Michelle Brines said. “But I know for sure that the day we play is going to be a huge stressor getting everybody testing, including me, before we can play the match.
“It kind of stresses me out, but if that’s what it takes for us to finish, then so be it. ... We will do whatever it takes and be compliant for sure.”
The MHSAA and MDHHS hope rapid antigen testing can provide a consistently safe playing environment to allow athletes to shed the masks during competition and keep the rest of high school sports from being compromised by the pandemic.
"They can make it work at the college level and they have been doing it with correct scientific results,” Glen Lake girls basketball coach Jason Bradford said. “After things like the Big Ten, we are the next step and it can give the girls and boys the freedom without a mask and some normalcy.”
Players and coaches in the remaining fall sports enter their sixth month of competition following the month-long pause that allows teams to start practicing Monday. Winter sports are still on hold and are not a part of the pilot testing program that makes Michigan the second state, behind Utah, to test their high school athletes.
Brines said participating in the program only helps the rest of the athletes down the line, possibly saving them from the same fate spring and fall sports suffered. Although the new timeline cuts even more off the already shortened basketball season, being able to finish it is more important.
“It’s definitely worth the wait,” Bradford said. “If we could do the rapid testing and go without the masks, that would be amazing for us. The name of our game is up-tempo, run-and-gun and players suck a lot of oxygen so this is a blessing in disguise.”