TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Friday, December 17

BIATHLON

10 p.m.

NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Women’s 7.5k Sprint, Annecy, France (Taped)

11 p.m.

NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Men’s 10km Sprint, Annecy, France (Taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout: St. Bonaventure vs. Virginia Tech, Charlotte, N.C.

6:30 p.m.

ACCN — Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout: Richmond vs. NC State, Charlotte, N.C.

7 p.m.

SECN — Furman at Mississippi St.

8 p.m.

FS1 — Villanova at Creighton

9 p.m.

ACCN — Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout: Wake Forest vs. Charlotte, Charlotte, N.C.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — SMU at Colorado

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — The Bahamas Bowl: Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo, Nassau, Bahamas

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Cure Bowl: N. Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina, Orlando, Fla.

7 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Division III Championship: Mary Hardin-Baylor vs. North Central (Ill.), Canton, Ohio

8 p.m.

CBSSN — NJCAA Division I National Championship: New Mexico Military vs. Iowa Western, Little Rock, Ark.

9:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — FCS Playoff: James Madison at N. Dakota St., Semifinal

GOLF

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The PNC Championship Pro-Am, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Roselle Catholic (N.J.) at Camden (N.J.)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — State Champions Bowl Series: Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) at Highland (Ariz.)

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

NHLN — My Why Tour: U.S. vs. Canada, St. Louis

NBA

7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Golden State at Boston

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — LA Lakers at Minnesota

SAILING

12 a.m. (Saturday)

CBSSN — SailGP: The Australian Grand Prix, Day 2, Sydney Harbour

SOCCER (MEN’S)

4:48 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — FIFA Arab Cup: Egypt vs. Qatar, Third-Place Match, Doha, Qatar

SPEED SKATING

8:30 p.m.

NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Men’s and Women’s 500m, Kearns, Utah

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Abu Dhabi Exhibition Fifth Place and Semifinals; Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Quarterfinals and Doubles Semifinals

4 p.m.

TENNIS — Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Abu Dhabi Exhibition Third Place and Final; Maia-ATP Challenger Semifinals and Doubles Final

PREP SPORTS

BOYS BASKETBALL — Inland Lakes at Bellaire, 7p; Alpena at Cadillac, 7p; Onaway at Forest Area, 6:30p; Frankfort at Kingsley, 6:30p; Suttons Bay at Leland, 6:30p; Central Lake at Mancelona, 7p; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Mancelona, 7p; Ludington at Manistee, 7p; Buckley at Glen Lake, 6:30p; Benzie Central at Onekama, 6:30p; Gaylord St. Mary at Pellston, 7p; Gaylord at Petoskey, 7p; Marquette at Traverse City Central, 7p; Bloomfield Hills at Traverse City West, 7p

GIRLS BASKETBALL — Manton at Beal City, 7p; Inland Lakes at Bellaire, 7:15p; Onekama at Benzie Central, 6:30p; East Jordan at Boyne City, 7p; Big Rapids Crossroads at Brethren, 7p; Glen Lake at Buckley, 6p; Charlevoix at Elk Rapids, 7p; Pickford at Ellsworth, 7p; Kingsley at Frankfort, 7p; Petoskey at Gaylord, 7p; Kalkaska at Harbor Springs, 7p; Forest Area at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 7p; Traverse City Bulldogs at Leland (JV), 5:30p; Manistee at Ludington, 7p; Manistee Catholic Central at Marion, 7:30p; McBain NMC at McBain, 7p; Mason County Eastern at Mesick, 7:30p; Leland at North Bay, 6:30p; Grayling at Traverse City St. Francis, 7p

BOWLING — Grayling at Bellaire, 5p

HOCKEY — Bay Reps at Grandville (at Hudsonville), 4:30p; Cadillac at Mount Pleasant, 7p; Tawas at Lakeshore, 7p

