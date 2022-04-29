YMCA summer softball registration open
TRAVERSE CITY — Registration is now underway for YMCA summer softball leagues.
Both co-ed and men's slowpitch leagues are offered at the Grands Traverse County Civic Center.
Co-ed plays Sundays or Mondays with games beginning the week of May 22. The men's league, which is slated to begin May 23, plays Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday evenings.
The registration deadline is Monday, May 2.
Those interested must sign up as a team. No individual registrations are accepted.
For more information, please email Barb Beckett at barbb@gtbayymca.org or call 231-933-9622.
Goins, Huffman headline basketball camp
MANTON — Professional basketball player and Petoskey native Trevor Huffman will run a basketball skills camp at Manton High School in July.
Former Michigan State University basketball player Kenny Goins will also take part in the camp and offer his experience and knowledge. The camp runs July 12-13 at the home of the Rangers. Third- through sixth-grade boys and girls participate in the 9-11 a.m. session while seventh-graders through seniors in high school take part in the 1-3 p.m. session.
The cost is $65 per person. Only 100 spots are available.
Register at www.TrevorHuffman.com.
