YMCA summer softball league registration closing
Registration is now underway for the 2021 YMCA summer softball leagues. There are co-ed and two divisions of competition for the 2021 season. The YMCA will offer men’s Regular Recreational Softball or Competitive league play. Regular rec and competitive leagues will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings and Men’s senior 55+ leagues will take place on Mondays.
Sunday Coed and Monday Coed leagues are also offered.
All games are played at the Grand Traverse County Civic Center fields and will feature a round-robin style regular season and tournament style playoffs.
Starting dates are the week of May 23 and the season ends in mid-August. For additional information please contact Barb Beckett at barbb@gtbayymca.org. Registration deadline is this Friday.
Three former TC stars shine at Grand Rapids CC
GRAND RAPIDS — Two former Traverse City Central Trojans and a TC St. Francis alum helped lead Grand Rapids Community College to a weekend sweep of Glen Oaks CC.
TCC Jake Ryan had a RBI single that was the game winning run in night game and Trojan alum Sam Schmitt had a walk-off RBI single in extra innings of game one.
TCSF grad Keaton Peck had a solo home run in the second game of the doubleheader to lead the Raiders to the win.
UTSA free tennis event changes locations
The United States Tennis Association has partnered with each of its Midwest Districts to host free play tennis events in norther Michigan May 21-23.
The events will be located in Ludington, Alpena, Gaylord and Traverse City and are free to the public.
The TC event will now be held on May 21 from 6-8 p.m. at the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa. Interested parties can register at utsa.com.
Mud, Sweat and Beers returns as first race since March ’20
Mud, Sweat and Beers announced Wednesday it will be hosting the first endurance sport event in northern Michigan since the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
The reduced capacity and socially-distanced event is set to take place on May 1 with 300 participants instead of the normal 1,000.
Proceeds help the Mt. Holiday Ski Area and will wind through the Holiday Hills into Pere Marquette State Forest. Riders can still register for $70.
Madrid president says Super League clubs ‘can’t leave’ planMADRID (AP) — Real Madrid’s president insists all 12 clubs that signed up for the ill-fated Super League are still bound by contract to launching the controversial breakaway of Europe’s elite soccer teams.
In an interview with Spanish sports daily AS on Saturday, Madrid president Florentino Pérez said the clubs can’t back out like some have announced.
“The fact is, the clubs can’t leave,” Pérez said. “Some, because of the pressure, have had to say they’ll leave. But this project, or something very similar, will happen, and I hope it’s in the near future.”
All six English clubs — Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham — backed away from the proposal within 48 hours of its unveiling last weekend because of a backlash by fans and authorities. Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan followed suit a day later.
Barcelona has maintained its support for a project president Joan Laporta says is “absolutely necessary” for his troubled club’s finances, while acknowledging that the scheme’s critics must be listened to.
Italian heavyweights Juventus and AC Milan admitted the project was going nowhere immediately, while leaving open the possibility of joining a Super League at a later date.
The 74-year-old Pérez, who has presided over Madrid for most of the past two decades, was supposed to be the first chairman of the Super League of 20 teams that would replace the Champions League run by UEFA.
Pérez denied reports that U.S. financier JP Morgan Chase had also deserted the project.
“That’s not true, they haven’t left either. They’ve taken time to reflect, like the 12 clubs,” he said. “If something needs to be changed, it’ll be changed, but the Super League is the best project we’ve thought can be carried out.”
The Madrid president maintained his position that the pandemic has aggravated the financial troubles big clubs face, including what he said was the dwindling interest of soccer among young people.
He predicted a grim future for his club and others.
“Either we fix this ... or all the clubs go bankrupt,” he said. “There will be a mutiny of the teams as they go bankrupt, because the only ones who will survive will be state financed clubs or who have multimillionaire owners, who are willing, for their own entertainment, to lose hundreds of millions (of euros) each season.”
The plan’s critics, which include UEFA, the national leagues, and the clubs not involved, say the Super League will do more harm than good by concentrating revenues in fewer hands.
———
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports