Wolverines advance in NCAA tourney, eye Frozen Four
ALLENTOWN, Penn. — While one University of Michigan team was bounced from an NCAA tournament, another one is doing quite well.
The Wolverines hockey team knocked off American International College by a final of 5-3 on Friday to move one step closer to the Frozen Four in the NCAA men's ice hockey tournament. Michigan (30-9-1) heads to the quarterfinals Sunday with puck-drop set for 6:30 p.m.
The overall No. 1 seed Michigan got goals from Garrett Van Wyhe and Ethan Edwards for a 2-0 lead less than five minutes into the game. American (22-13-3) cut the lead in half eight minutes later, but the Wolverines powered in three goals from Matty Beniers, Brendan Brisson and Dylan Duke in the second period to take a comfortable 5-2 advantage into the final frame.
Michigan goaltender Erik Portillo made 29 saves.
Broncos make history, win first NCAA tournament game
WORCESTER, Mass. — A first-round win for the Broncos of Western Michigan University marked a historical moment in program history — and it came in an overtime thriller.
Top-seeded WMU defeated Northeastern University 2-1 just more than a minute and a half into the overtime period. But the win was not immediately clear to players, coaches, fans or the officials.
Northeastern goalkeeper Devon Levi looked as if he'd made a spectacular save on a shot from sophomore Bronco Luke Grainger, but the replay showed on an official review that the puck crossed the goalline — giving Western Michigan its first-ever NCAA tournament victory.
The Broncos (26-11-1) will play Sunday in the regional final.
Western Michigan went up 1-0 on Northeastern (25-13-1) in the first period on a Cole Gallant goal with less than six minutes to play. The score remained 1-0 until Aidan McDonough knotted the game 1-1 3:20 into the third period after Northeastern pulled its goal to grab a man-advantage.
Western Michigan goalie Brandon Bussi made 30 saves in the victory.
Pit Spitters, Northwoods League awarding softball grants
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters and the Northwoods League Foundation are partnering to award a grant worth more than $2,000 of Rawlings softball equipment to youth organizations.
The 22 grants will go to youth organizations in the 22 communities in which a Northwoods League Affiliate currently operates. The grant is a standardized set of Rawlings softball equipment, sized for youth ages 9-12.
To be eligible for the grant, the youth softball organization much qualify as a 501(c)(3) organization, school or school-based program, or community-based organization as defined under US IRC section 501(c)(3). The organization cannot be an individual, for-profit business, political or religious organization
The organization must also provide opportunities for kids ages 9-12 to play within a community that is served by a Northwoods League affiliate.
The Traverse City Pit Spitters are now accepting grant applications from area youth softball organizations. Visit www.PitSpitters.com to apply. The deadline is April 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.