Villanova, Michigan State highlight Gavitt Games
NEW YORK (AP) — Coming off a Final Four appearance, Villanova and new coach Kyle Neptune will face Tom Izzo’s Michigan State in one of the major attractions of the seventh Gavitt Tipoff Games.
The Big East and Big Ten Conferences announced the eight men’s basketball contests on Friday. The series will run from Nov. 14-18. Game times and television network assignments will be announced at a later date.
Neptune was hired this spring to replace Jay Wright, who left the program after 21 seasons and two national championships, saying he didn’t have the drive for another campaign. A long-time assistant, Neptune returned to run the Wildcats after a year as the head coach at Fordham.
Izzo led the Spartans (23-13) to its 24th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance last season, the second-longest active streak in the country behind national champion Kansas (32).
The Gavitt Tipoff Games begin on Nov. 14, with Butler at Penn State and DePaul at Minnesota. The following day features Marquette at Purdue and Northwestern at Georgetown.
Big Ten tournament champion Iowa comes to New Jersey on Nov. 16 to face Seton Hall. The Pirates are now coached by Shaheen Holloway, who led little Saint Peter’s on its phenomenal run to the Elite Eight, where it lost to eventual national runner-up North Carolina.
St. John’s will host Nebraska on Nov. 17 and the five-day event wraps up on Friday with Indiana at Xavier and Villanova at Michigan State.
The early-season series played between the two conferences is named in honor of Hall of Famer Dave Gavitt, the founder of the Big East.
Krueger wins 111th Michigan Amateur title
BATH — Nick Krueger lost a lead, rallied with dramatic shots and won the 111th Michigan Amateur Championship at Hawk Hollow.
The 21-year-old from Spring Lake and Grand Valley State University product emerged the winner after a tense 19-hole battle with 21-year-old and Eastern Michigan University’s Patrick Deardorff.
Krueger had a 2-up lead through 12 holes when Deardorff rallied winning holes 13, 14 and 15 to take a 1-up lead. He had that same lead at No. 18 where Krueger rolled in a downhill 20-foot putt for birdie to tie the match and force extra holes.
Deardorff missed the fairway on the first playoff hole for the first time in eight rounds this week, pulling his tee shot into the marsh penalty area along the right side of the hole. After a drop from an unplayable lie and a few more shots, Deardoff conceded Krueger a birdie putt for the biggest victory of Krueger’s golf career.
“You dream of making putts on 18 like that to win events like this and it is so cool to be able to finally be in that position and come home with a win,” he said. “It means a lot, and I know this tournament has a lot of history, and it means to much to be able to compete in this and be one of the names on that trophy.”
His Friday march to win the historic Staghorn Trophy started with a tense 1-up morning semifinal win over August Meekhof of Eastmanville and Michigan State University.
, while Deardorff was topping the Hawk Hollow home course hero, David Szymanski of Holt, 2 and 1 in the other semifinal.
