VASA in need of volunteers for event
TRAVERSE CITY — The weather conditions are perfect for the 47th staging of the North American Vasa Festival of Races, but volunteers are still needed to help put on the event.
The races are slated for Feb. 11-12 at Timber Ridge Resort in Acme. Events will include cross-country ski races and a tour as well as two fat bike races, a snowshoe race and a junior Vasa ski medley of races. Event organizers are seeking a few more volunteers for both inside and outside positions.
Those interested can volunteer by going to Vasa.org and clicking on the green “SIGN UP” button on the home page. All the open positions are listed along with position descriptions, times and spot availability. For more information, call Ed Crippen at 248-925-0271 or Fran Alfs at 248-320 3651.
Boyne Golf’s Friedrich named PGA Golf Executive of the Year
HARBOR SPRINGS — Bernie Friedrich, longtime senior vice president of golf operations for Boyne Golf, has been named the 2023 PGA Golf Executive of The Year by PGA of America. The honor recognizes outstanding services in an executive management position, as well as qualities of leadership, vision, courage, moral character and a substantial record of service to the Association and the game.
Friedrich has been a PGA member for nearly 40 years. He started his career as a golf professional at Boyne Mountain Resort in 1976 and has been instrumental in leading the company’s growing golf division, overseeing its 13 resort courses and semi-private clubs in Michigan, Maine and Montana. This included oversight of all staff, course agronomy, and marketing nationwide, plus two golf membership groups — Bay Harbor Golf Club and Country Club of Boyne.
“I’m honored and humbled to have my name on this award and be associated with the likes of previous winners,” Friedrich said. “I’m excited for our staff, PGA Professionals, and superintendents. Collectively, they are the winners of this award along with Boyne Resorts, for their dedication to golf and helping us continue to improve our product.”
Friedrich continues to serve in various capacities for the Michigan PGA including the Michigan PGA Employment Committee. He is a founding member and board member of The First Tee of Northern Michigan and is a co-founder of Harbor Cup Fund, a Michigan-based charitable fund that has raised more than $700,000 since its inception in 1997.
This past year, Team BOYNE, led by Friedrich, raised a record-breaking $90,000 for Manna Food Center, a Northern Michigan food bank, and The First Tee of Northern Michigan. The donation to Manna provided 240,000 meals to local families in need.
Less Cancer announces 2023 National Cancer Prevention workshop, initiatives
WASHINGTON, D.C — U.S. Representatives Debbie Dingell, John James and Terri Sewell, along with Dr. Danielle Carnival, Coordinator of President Joe Biden's Cancer Moonshot Initiative, are featured speakers at the Feb. 1 launch event for the 2023 National Cancer Prevention Workshop and other initiatives. This year's 10th annual event, produced by Less Cancer, will focus on "Health Disparities and Access to Care in Cancer Prevention."
The event in Rayburn launches the 2023 National Cancer Prevention Workshop, which will be available for live-streaming at 9 a.m. Thursday at www.lesscancer.org.
The launch will happen at 10 a.m. Wednesday during the Next Generation Choices Foundation's National Cancer Prevention Day event. Less Cancer's cancer prevention initiatives include the National Cancer Prevention Workshop, the U.S. Congressional Bipartisan Cancer Prevention Caucus, as well as National Cancer Prevention Day.
Following opening remarks by Bill Couzens, the founder and executive director of Less Cancer, speakers at the Rayburn event will include Rep. Debbie Dingell (Michigan, 6th District) and Rep. John James (Michigan, 10th District) among many others.
Flags will fly over the U.S. Capitol and various state capitols on February 4 in honor of National Cancer Prevention Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.