Up North Cork Dorks awarded Northwoods League Promotion of the Year
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters' Up North Cork Dorks promotion has been named the Promotion of the Year by the Northwoods League. The award was presented to the Traverse City Pit Spitters during the Northwoods League Meetings Oct. 11-12.
The Cork Dorks, an alternate persona of the Pit Spitters, were created in 2022 to highlight what an important part of the economy and community Traverse City’s 40-plus vineyards and wineries have become.
“We wanted to tie the incredible history of wine production in the Grand Traverse region in with a fun baseball storyline and a unique in-game experience at Turtle Creek Stadium,” said Sam Connell, director of sales for the Pit Spitters. “We are thrilled to bring this award home for our team and for Bonobo winery, the promotion’s primary sponsor. Without their support and vision, the ‘Cork Dorks’ couldn’t have made the impact they did. It’s a great example of a minor league team and a local business partnering to do something exciting for the community!”
Since the inaugural ‘Up North Cork Dorks’ announcement on May 12, the team’s brand has been publicly recognized for its success by both the Northwoods League and within the baseball industry. The Pit Spitters touted unprecedented single-game attendance and merchandise sales during the ‘Cork Dorks’ game on Aug. 5. The franchise continues to see strong numbers in merchandise sales nearly three months after the game occurred.
The Pit Spitters plan to continue the fun and tradition of the ‘Up North Cork Dorks’ rebranding as part of the 2023 season.
“The ‘Up North Cork Dorks’ were a great partnership for our team and our community,” said Connell. “Blending the history of this area with the humor of minor league baseball created an incredible experience for Pit Spitters fans.”
Ramblers hire Becca Madison to lead girls soccer
BOYNE CITY — The Boyne City Public Schools athletics department has announced the hiring of Becca Madison as the Ramblers' high school varsity girls soccer coach.
Madison, a 2008 graduate of Charlevoix High School, recently moved back to northern Michigan, and she will take on her first varsity coaching position in the state after previously being the women's soccer head coach at Ohio Wesleyan University.
After a stellar playing career in high school during which Madison was a four-time All-State player who led the Rayders to a state semifinals appearance, she went on to become a two-time captain, three-time all-conference honoree, three-time team most valuable player, and North Coast Athletic Conference Champion. Madison was also named to the NCAC All-Decade team as one of the top players in the conference between 2003-2013.
Following her playing career, Madison served as an assistant coach at Smith College, Rhodes College and Ohio Wesleyan prior to being named the head coach at Wesleyan in 2019. Madison also has experience in serving as the program director for the Berkshire Soccer Academy in California for two years.
Boyne City Athletic Director Adam Stefanski said Madison "stood out throughout the application process — both in her impressive resume and during the interview process. Our students are fortunate to have such a highly accomplished coach leading our program, who most importantly, will serve as a great role model for girls throughout our program. I am excited to have Coach Madison leading the program.”
YMCA basketball league registration underway
TRAVERSE CITY — Registration for basketball leagues offered through the Grand Traverse Bay YMCA is now open.
Those interested can sign up for the YMCA girls middle school program that is offered to those in grades 6-9. Those interested must sign up as a team as team are not combined and placed in separate divisions.
Game days are Saturdays in Traverse City/Kingsley area gyms beginning Nov. 12 and running until Dec. 10. Double headers are played each Saturday.
Deadline to register is Oct. 30.
Registration is also open for the YMCA men's winter league.
Game days are Sundays beginning Nov. 20 and running through March 19 at TC area gyms. Regular-season and end-of-season tournaments are offered.
Several divisions are offered for different levels of competition, but those interested must sign up as a team.
Deadline to sign up is also Oct. 30.
For more information, please call 231-933-9622 or email barbb@gtbayymca.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.