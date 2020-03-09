19U K-Stars win state title, move onto nationals
ST. CLAIR SHORES — The 19U Kalkaska K-Stars clinched the state championship on Sunday evening with a 4-2 victory over Little Caesars in St. Clair Shores on Sunday.
The K-Stars won in a shootout after being down 2-0 entering the third period. Katie Rahilly and Josie Riebow scored in the shootout to give the K-Stars the win. The K-Stars will now head to nationals in West Chester, PA on April 2-6.
Lindsey Tonello added a goal and assist while Sarah Lamb added a goal in regulation.
GT Breakers finish winter season at EMU
YPSILANTI — The Grand Traverse Bay Breakers finished up their winter season at the 12U short course state meet at Eastern Michigan's Mike Jones Natatorium last weekend.
Ella Cabbage led the way, placing top-10 in all six event she participated in, earning second place in the 100-yard backstroke (1:01.63).
Kira Adams and Anna Glenn placed inside the top-20 in their events. Lila Glenn topped out in third place in the 200-yard breaststroke while placing top-10 in three other events.
The Breakers had two relay teams compete with the 200-yard medley relay taking seventh and the 200-yard freestyle relay taking fifth.
Pit Spitters run new fan food contest
TRAVERSE CITY — Following an upgrade to concessions equipment the Traverse City Pit Spitters are opening another round of fan-inspired food at Turtle Creek Stadium.
The contest is open until March 27, when the top ideas will be put out to the public for a vote. The winner will find a place on the 2020 Pit Spitters menu.
Remember when submitting that the food must be able to be served quickly and eaten at the ballpark. Submissions can be made at www. pitspitters.com.
