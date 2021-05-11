Turtle Creek Casino Michigan Open entry deadline is Wednesday
TRAVERSE CITY — Anyone planning to enter the Men's Michigan PGA Open sponsored by Turtle Creek Casino must do so before 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Eligibility for the championship is open to all male golfers who have established and maintained a domicile in the state of Michigan 30 days prior to the championship, or any Michigan Section member in good standing having been employed for no less than 30 days at a recognized golf facility prior to the championship.
The 104th championship will be played on June 14-17 on the Bear Course at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa for the fourth consecutive year. Registration for any one of nine qualifying events can be found at www.michiganpoga.com.
Entry fees are $180 for amateurs, $205 for Michigan PGA pros and $355 for non-PGA pros.
TrackMan range to open at Boyne Highlands
HARBOR SPRINGS — Boyne Golf announced last week that a new TrackMan Range has been added to the Ross Golf Center at Boyne Highlands resort last week.
The scheduled opening date is set for May 29 as they debut this technology to northern Michigan.
TrackMan Ranges can be used in unison with a phone app to help track shots and practice various techniques in a controlled environment. Golfers can purchase a season pass for $600, an unlimited day pass for $100 or a 60-ball bucket for $25.
X-Golf TC announces The School of Golf Youth Program
TRAVERSE CITY — The X-Golf Traverse City School of Golf was announced by X-Golf Traverse City Friday.
The School of Golf will be a summer program for beginners and experienced youth players that will last one week each.
Classes will be two hours per day from Tuesday to Friday and will include classroom instruction, simulator instruction, lunch and a t-shirt.
Pit Spitters in need of host families
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters are in need of host families to help house its team this season.
Host families will receive one free season ticket for each household member, free parking, a 25 percent discount on merchandise at the Pit Shop and free access to Northwoods League TV to watch road games.
Host families house and help feed the players for the duration of the season and will be honored on Host Family Appreciation Night at end the of the season.