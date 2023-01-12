Trojans hosting wrestling tournament
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Central Trojan wrestling program will welcome teams from across Michigan to a tournament Saturday at the Grand Traverse Resort & Spa’s Governor’s Ballroom. The event is slated to begin at 9 a.m.
Wrestlers from Adrian, Clinton, Decatur, Dearborn, Gladstone, Hartland, Lowell, Westland John Glenn, Wyandotte Roosevelt and TC Central will compete in the 10-team dual tournament.
Former Michigan high school wrestling standout as well as a former MMA and ex-WWE start Dan “the Beast” Severn will be the Trojans’ guest of honor for the weekend. Severn will run a wrestling skills camp win Trojan wrestlers on Thursday and will address tournament participants and coaches with a keynote speech Friday.
Gold medalist to appear at National Writers Series
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Writers Series will welcome 1998 USA Olympic gold medalist Lisa Brown Miller on Thursday, Jan. 19 for a conversation with local hockey gurus and co-authors of a book about women’s hockey called “A Miracle of Their Own.”
The event will take place at City Opera House in Traverse City with Gave and Rappleye speaking about the riveting tale of Team USA’s stunning Olympic win against the Canadian women’s hockey team in 1998 when they captured the coveted gold medal and inspired girls and young women everywhere to play a game of their own.
Brown-Miller will join the co-authors on stage to talk about her memories of the game. She was unknowingly pregnant with her first child and, at age 31, was the team’s oldest player. Yet she scored once during the winning game while adding two assists.
In-person tickets for this event are $15.50-$25.50 per person (plus taxes and fees) and can be purchased through the City Opera House. Livestream tickets for this event can be purchased through the NWS site for $14.
Boyne Mountain, Ferris State partner for course
BOYNE FALLS — Students interested in learning the ski business can gain unique and valuable access to the inner workings of Boyne Mountain Resort by enrolling now in Ferris State University’s Ski Recreation Management course. The course is one of four needed to obtain Ferris’ 12-credit academic certificate in Ski Resort Management. The two entities have been partnering since 2016.
The partnership has yielded memorable learning experiences for hundreds of students who train and work as Boyne Mountain SnowSports Academy instructors as part of their experience in the course, in addition to learning and working in various resort departments including, equipment rental, grooming, snowmaking, and lift operations.
The Ski Resort Management Certificate consists of the following courses: Ski Recreation Management; Hospitality Cost Control Systems; Guest Service Management; and Michigan History.
The Ski Recreation Management course is open to dual enrollment, traditional, and non-traditional students of all ages. Those interested in the program can participate in an informational meeting set for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 at 6 p.m. The session is being held in the Graz meeting room inside the Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa at Boyne Mountain Resort. A property tour, light hors d’oeuvres, and beverages are being provided. To attend or for more information about the certificate program, please contact Deedee Stakley at deestakley@ferris.edu or call 231-679-2658.
Turtle Creek race moved Feb. 25-26
TRAVERSE CITY — Due to unseasonably warm temperatures, the Midwest International Race Association (MIRA) has rescheduled the upcoming Turtle Creek Casino 250 snowmobile race weekend to Feb. 25-26
The MIRA Board of Directors has determined that consistently colder weather will be needed to ensure the professional track builders can create the ideal track needed for high-speed sprint and enduro racing.
“We want to not only meet, but exceed all expectations for our racers and fans right out of the gate with the Turtle Creek Casino 250, and while we are disappointed in the current weather, we look forward to reloading and re-engaging for a successful event,” MIRA Vice President Charlie Wiltse said.
