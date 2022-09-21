St. Francis's Grace Slocum wins GAM Junior Invitational 15U title
EAST LANSING — Traverse City St. Francis standout golfer Grace Slocum took home the 15-and-under championship at the GAM Junior Invitational over the weekend.
Slocum, who has won several tournaments as past of the Gladiators' high school girls golf team, shot a 71 in her final round of the two-day event to finish with a 146.
Lillian O’Grady of Grand Rapids, who shot 73 for 148 was second, and Ava Wisinski of Ada, who shot 77 for 154, was third.
Ian Masih of Okemos shot a final 69 for 146 to win the 15-and-under boys’ title by seven shots. Cooper Reitsma of Ada, who shot 76, and Owen Kotowski of Walker, who shot 77, tied for second at 153.
Richland’s Max VanderMolen and Grand Blanc’s Kate Brody used great starts and steady finishes to win the overall titles Sunday at Michigan State University’s Forest Akers West Golf Club.
VanderMolen, 14 and this summer’s Michigan Junior Amateur champion, shot 4-under 68 in the first round Saturday and followed it up with a final 2-under 70 for 138, two shots ahead of Drew Miller of East Lansing, who shot 69 to finish, and Winston Lerch of Howell, who shot 72.
Brody, 17, who will sign with the University of Wisconsin golf program in November, fired the low score of the tournament with her Saturday 7-under 65 and closed with a 72 for 137. She finished four shots ahead of runner-up Grace Wang of Rochester Hills, who shot 68 in the final round, and five up on Sophie Stevens of Highland, who shot 73.
1st annual Torch Lake Cruisers 5K set for Saturday
RAPID CITY — The first annual Torch Lake Cruisers Car and Motorcycle Show along with a 5K run is slated to take place Saturday, Sept. 24.
The event is at Freedom Park West in Rapid City and begins at 10 a.m. and runs through 3 p.m. Registration begins at 10 a.m. with an entry fee of $15.
The car and motorcycle show welcomes cars, trucks, motorcycles and foreign cars. The Torch Lake Car Cruise begins at 3 p.m. after the trophy presentation at 2:45.
There will also be live music, food and other vendors.
For more information, call Howard and Judy Seaver at 231-645-2325.
MHSAA tournament attendance rebounds to top 1.3 million in 2021-22
EAST LANSING — After two school years requiring limited tournament attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021-22 school year saw a total of 1,327,633 fans attend Michigan High School Athletic Association postseason competitions for which attendance is recorded.
That total is 4.2 percent less than attendance during 2018-19 – the last school year before COVID-19 resulted in either the cancelation of championship events or lower spectator numbers due to restrictions in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Still, the 2021-22 spectator totals showed higher turnouts than their most recent restriction-free postseason in four sports, including records at two levels and overall for the MHSAA Baseball Tournament.
The MHSAA annually tracks attendance for all sports except golf, skiing and tennis — for which admission typically is not charged. The 2021-22 attendance totals included 889,155 fans for boys tournament events and 438,478 for girls postseasons. The girls spectatorship nearly reached its pre-COVID total, coming up just 2.3 percent short of 2018-19, while boys spectatorship was down 5.1 percent from that most recent restriction-free school year.
Football drew the most fans of any MHSAA postseason with 297,425. Boys basketball was the next most-attended sport with 279,255 fans at postseason games. Basketball was the most attended girls sport for postseason play with 141,448 spectators, with volleyball also reaching six figures at 113,572.
