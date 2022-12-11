Traverse City Northern Lights up and running
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Northern Lights is a new peer-led winter running club for high school distance runners in the five-county area. Meetings take place on Tuesdays from 3:40-5 pm and Saturdays from 8:30-9:30/10 a.m. at Howe Arena.
The informal group created by Ava Kings brings together high school distance runners twice a week to encourage winter miles, build a community amongst teen runners, and provide an opportunity for indoor meet coordination.
Emails with a Signup Genius link will be sent out every weekend before a meet.
Participating athletes can coordinate rides and attend with a group if they choose.
A list of favorite indoor meets will also be sent out to participating families.
The group began meeting Dec. 6, and runners are responsible for their own workouts, as coaching and training plans will not be provided.
TCNL is athlete driven. Runs occur weekly and will end the first week of March.
All high school athletes interested in competing in indoor track during the 2022-23 season (throwers, jumpers, sprinters, distance, etc.) are encouraged to fill out TCNL’s sign-up form listed below.
There is no sign-up fee and sign-ups can be completed at https://bit.ly/3uIPgL2
Northern Michigan Showcase set for Feb. 4 at St. Francis
TRAVERSE CITY — There will be plenty of basketball in one spot come Feb. 4.
Traverse City St. Francis is hosting the boys basketball Northern Michigan Showcase with five games taking place in the same gymnasium, the first starting at 1 p.m. and the fifth scheduled to tip off at 8 o’clock on that Saturday.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary will battled McBain Northern Michigan Christian followed by Glen Lake and Wayne Memorial (2:45 p.m.), Traverse City West and Ferndale (4:30 p.m), Cadillac and Grand Blanc (6:15 p.m.) and finally the host St. Francis Gladiators and Detroit Cass Tech at 8 p.m.
A $10 entry fee is good for the entire day and all five games.
